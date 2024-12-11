NTPC Renewable Energy has won 500 MW of solar capacity at a tariff of INR 3. 52 ($0. 04)/kWh. The tender requires the company to install a 250 MW/1,000 MWh energy storage system alongside the contracted solar capacity. From pv magazine India NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, has won a bid in Solar Energy Corp. of India's (SECI) e-reverse auction for 2 GW of solar projects connected to India's interstate transmission system. The auction, held on Dec. 9, also requires setting up energy storage systems (ESS) with a total capacity of 1 GW/4 GWh. NTPC Renewable Energy secured ...

