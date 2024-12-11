Deus X Enterprises company Solstice Labs acquires Switzerland-based institutional staking operation Bridgetower Capital GmbH servicing over $1bn of staked assets

Solstice Labs, an institutional DeFi business backed by investment and operating company Deus X Capital, today announced the acquisition of assets from Bridgetower Capital GmbH, an institutional staking operation based in Switzerland. The acquisition will see all existing operations and partnerships come under the control of Solstice Staking AG, a Swiss public limited company based out of Zug, Switzerland, wholly owned by Solstice Labs.

Solstice Staking AG's new operations include on-premises and banking-grade staking infrastructure for institutional clients running on fully renewable energy. It has key distribution partnerships established with Lido and Cordial Systems across institutional staking, RPC and MPC services. Highlighted is the company's partnership with Lido, where Solstice Staking AG has been allocated over $1bn worth of ETH for staking services and is able to utilise Lido's upcoming Vault offering as an early implementation partner, enabling dedicated staking pools for institutions.

Solstice Labs is a Deus X Capital Enterprises company committed to facilitating access to enhanced crypto yield opportunities for institutional and retail investors. The business was launched this year at Solana Breakpoint 2024 in Singapore, where it announced the upcoming launch of an institutional-grade Solana-based stable token and corresponding yield protocol that is set to go live in early 2025.

Ben Nadareski, Co-Founder and CEO of Solstice Labs said: "The launch of Solstice Staking AG in light of this acquisition is a pivotal step for Solstice Labs' mission to widen the scope of institutional-grade yield opportunities in DeFi markets. As we move forward, we are committed to expanding our staking services across a variety of high-potential L1 and L2 networks while continuing to foster strong partnerships within the industry."

Solstice Labs and Solstice Staking AG benefit from partnering with various Deus X Capital portfolio companies. Solstice Labs has already been working closely with Deus X Enterprises companies Cor Prime, the principal and prime lending business, and Alpha Lab 40, the proprietary trading business, alongside Deus X Ventures company APEX:E3, the advanced software and artificial intelligence business.

Tim Grant, Chairman Co-Founder of Solstice Labs and CEO at Deus X Capital said: "As a group our strategy is to invest in and build enterprises that act as a bridge between traditional capital markets, crypto and DeFi ecosystems. Through the creation of Solstice Staking AG, Solstice Labs is taking its first steps towards implementing this strategy, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this changes the game for the institutional staking industry."

Solstice Staking AG's staking infrastructure is located in Switzerland, and it has early plans in place to expand its infrastructure into Liechtenstein and the UAE.

Solstice Labs is a Swiss-Based Deus X Enterprise company, offering institutional-grade DeFi products and services to the market. Solstice Labs is committed to connecting institutional liquidity and DeFi markets through a broad range of democratized solutions.

Deus X Capital is a specialist investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital and venture build opportunities in the capital markets, fintech and digital assets sectors. Deus X has more than $1bn in assets under management and its unique expertise, extensive network, and diverse capabilities to foster lasting value within the financial technology sector.

Deus X Enterprises is the venture build division of Deus X Capital and comprises companies that are conceptualised, fully owned and operated by Deus X.

Cordial Systems is a provider of institutional-grade self-custody software using a Zero Trust security model. Cordial Treasury is the only solution optimized for clients with a non-negotiable requirement to own and control all aspects of their digital asset business in order to meet regulatory compliance, strong security posture, and good vendor management.

