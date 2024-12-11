Banyan Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Moritz Franz as M&A Director, Head of DACH, further strengthening its presence in the region.

Founded in 2016, Banyan Software is a leading global acquirer, operator, and long-term investor in niche vertical market software businesses. The company's permanent capital base and buy-and-hold philosophy provide founders and employees with a permanent home for their businesses, fostering stability and long-term growth.

Moritz brings over a decade of experience in M&A, having spent more than 10 years at Moelis Company in New York and Boston, where he most recently served as an Executive Director in the firm's M&A group. At Moelis Company, he specialized in the execution of private and public M&A transactions across a variety of industries and continents, providing expert advice to entrepreneurs, management teams and investors worldwide.

In his new role, Moritz will lead the execution of investment opportunities in the DACH region, leveraging his expertise to identify vertically focused software businesses that align with Banyan's emphasis on founder-led companies with strong market positions and annual revenues upwards of $2M.

"The DACH region is a key focus for Banyan, and we are thrilled to welcome Moritz to the team. Moritz's extensive M&A expertise, coupled with his deep roots in the local market, will help us further establish Banyan as a trusted buyer among software founders and owners in the region."

- David Berkal, CEO of Banyan Software

"I am excited to join Banyan Software and contribute to its growing presence in the DACH region. Banyan's differentiated buy-and-hold-for life approach-combining a founder-first philosophy, permanent ownership, and a focus on long-term growth-deeply resonates with me. I look forward to connecting with software business owners and leaders across the region to explore opportunities."

- Moritz Franz, M&A Director, Head of DACH at Banyan Software

Banyan has successfully expanded into Europe, with its DACH team playing a critical role in this effort. A recent highlight in the DACH region was the acquisition of immo-office, a leading provider of property management software.

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. Banyan's mission is to acquire, build, and grow great enterprise software businesses all over the world with dominant positions in niche verticals. Founded in 2016, the company follows a buy-and-hold-for-life strategy, and is set up with a permanent capital base to preserve the legacy of founders. As a purpose-driven company, Banyan is committed to making an enduring, positive impact on the world. For more information, please visit banyansoftware.com.

