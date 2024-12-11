SimScale, the leading provider of cloud-native engineering simulation software, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with PTC and its Onshape® solution, an innovative SaaS-based CAD platform. Through this collaboration, SimScale will introduce a unique offering for start-ups and entrepreneurs worldwide by granting eligible members of the Onshape Start-Up Program with three months of free Professional License access to SimScale's platform. This access to SimScale's powerful, cloud-native simulation capabilities will enable start-ups to analyze and optimize their CAD designs, helping accelerate the launch of innovative products to market with greater efficiency and confidence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211432397/en/

SimScale and PTC to Empower Start-Ups with Free Access to SimScale's Cloud-Native Simulation Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Onshape Start-Up Program is designed to support emerging businesses by providing access to best-in-class CAD CAE tools, allowing them to bring ideas from concept to completion seamlessly. By collaborating with SimScale, Onshape expands its offering to its Start-Up Program community, equipping start-ups with robust cloud-native simulation technology that traditionally required costly hardware and software infrastructure. By combining CAD designs in Onshape with the simulation power of SimScale, start-ups can perform fluid, thermal, structural, and other complex analyses entirely in the cloud, enabling design space exploration and simulation-driven design iteration to accelerate time to final product validation. This integrated workflow empowers teams to refine designs faster, optimize performance earlier, and reduce costs, ultimately enabling a faster journey from initial concept to a market-ready product.

"At SimScale, we're committed to democratizing access to powerful simulation technology, empowering engineers and designers to make informed, data-driven decisions starting at the earliest stages of product development," said David Heiny, SimScale CEO. "Our relationship with Onshape exemplifies this mission and provides start-ups with access to a complete, cloud-basedtoolkit that is flexible, accessible, and scalable. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in supporting the next generation of engineering success stories."

By providing cloud-native tools at no cost for an initial period, SimScale and Onshape are leveling the playing field for start-ups, enabling them to enter the market with competitive, validated products and helping reduce the risks associated with early-stage product development.

How to Sign Up Access SimScale for Free for 3 Months

Start-ups and entrepreneurs interested in applying for the program can learn more and sign up through the Onshape Start-Up Program. Once accepted, eligible participants can activate their three-month free Professional License trial of SimScale, gaining immediate access to advanced simulation capabilities directly integrated with their Onshape account. For further details, contact SimScale or Onshape teams.

About SimScale

SimScale is the world's first cloud-native engineering simulation platform, offering powerful and accessible computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), and thermal simulations. With SimScale, every engineer has access to the power of physics and AI simulation without the need for expensive hardware or software. SimScale is trusted by >600k engineers worldwide to make informed decisions, optimize designs, and innovate faster. For more information, visit www.simscale.com

About Onshape

Onshape is a leading cloud-based CAD platform developed by PTC, designed for agile product design and engineering teams. The platform integrates real-time collaboration and design capabilities, enabling organizations to work smarter and iterate faster. With its SaaS model, Onshape removes the complexities of traditional CAD software, empowering start-ups to bring their visions to life seamlessly. PTC, Onshape, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211432397/en/

Contacts:

press@simscale.com