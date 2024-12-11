Aspen Digital receives Financial Services Permission in ADGM to provide services in digital assets

The Private Wealth Management Platform has established its financial services business, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, to service the family office and UHNW sector, allocating into digital assets.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Digital , a full-service private wealth management platform built for family offices and ultra-high net worth clients allocating into digital assets, co-incubated by Everest Ventures Group and TTB Partners and backed by RIT Capital Partners, Liberty City Ventures and Token Bay Capital today announced the receipt of a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, the international financial center of the UAE's capital. Their strong global network of traditional investors and market participants across hedge funds, venture capital firms, and broader ecosystem players enables them to provide a best-in-class solution for clients.

The license grants Aspen Digital permission to provide broker-dealer, asset management, advisory, and custody services under its fully regulated and best-in-class tech platform.

Elliot Andrews, CEO of Aspen Digital, said: "ADGM has established itself as a global center for digital assets, and we look forward to contributing to the continued development of the ecosystem. With digital assets increasingly becoming an important part of the private wealth portfolio, Aspen Digital is uniquely positioned to service this segment of clients in the region by providing a holistic solution across the asset class."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development, ADGM, added: "We are delighted to welcome Aspen Digital to ADGM, further cementing its reputation as a global financial hub and its growing prominence as a leading wealth management hub. Aspen Digital's decision to establish its presence in ADGM is a testament to the strength of our regulatory framework and our ability to enable private wealth platforms to serve the growing demand for digital assets across the region. We look forward to supporting Aspen Digital in its journey to advance the private wealth management landscape in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

This milestone marks Aspen Digital's commitment to the region to service the private wealth market's growing demand to allocate into the digital asset sector.

About Aspen Digital

Aspen Digital is a full-service private wealth management platform built for family offices and ultra-high net worth clients allocating into digital assets. Backed by both blockchain and traditional investors, including the Everest Ventures Group, TTB Partners, RIT Capital Partners (formerly Rothschild Investment Trust), Liberty City Ventures, and Token Bay Capital, we provide the technology and expertise to enable clients to build their digital asset portfolios.

About ADGM

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA's largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world's most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

