Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 10:02 Uhr
Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Partnership Empowers TotalLab to Enhance Research Insights With Citation Data

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., the pioneer of AI-powered citation management, is proud to announce a new partnership with TotalLab, a leader in data analysis software for scientific applications. By integrating Bioz's advanced citation solutions, TotalLab is now able to enhance its product visibility and engagement within the research community. This partnership empowers TotalLab to leverage powerful citation data to gain deeper insights into how their technologies are impacting scientific research, showcasing their connections with researchers and providing valuable analytics to guide their business strategy.

A key product in TotalLab's portfolio, Phoretix 1D, has been cited over 1,700 times in peer-reviewed publications. Bioz Badges now bring this data to life by enabling users to view article snippets directly on TotalLab's website, showcasing the real-world applications of Phoretix 1D and how it is already helping other researchers. This badge displays key excerpts from scientific articles, along with relevant images, tables, and figures that mention the software, enabling potential customers to appreciate its value and impact on research quickly. This interactive tool from Bioz provides a unique way for researchers to validate the software's credibility and relevance to their work.

Steven Dodd, Head of Sales and Business Development at TotalLab, commented: "The ability to track and display citations in peer-reviewed publications gives us a powerful way to demonstrate the impact of our technology on scientific research. We can now provide concrete evidence of our software's contributions to the research community, making it easier for potential customers to trust and adopt our solutions. Bioz's insights are instrumental in shaping our business strategy and driving our engagement."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, stated: "We are excited to partner with TotalLab to highlight the influence of their Phoretix 1D software in research. The growing number of citations is a clear testament to how TotalLab's technology is making a difference in scientific studies. By providing access to citation data and valuable analytics, Bioz is empowering TotalLab to enhance their market positioning further, and strengthen relationships with researchers."

With the support of Bioz's cutting-edge citation solutions, TotalLab is not only increasing product visibility but also gaining critical insights that will fuel their future growth. This partnership underscores the power of data-driven decisions in advancing scientific innovation and provides TotalLab with the tools to deepen their impact on researchers globally. Together, Bioz and TotalLab are setting a new standard for how scientific product validation and engagement can transform business success in the science sector.

About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About TotalLab
TotalLab is a leading provider of data analysis software, specializing in custom solutions for academic and regulated production applications. Their software offerings enable researchers to analyze complex data from experiments such as Western Blots, providing highly accurate and easy-to-use tools to enhance research workflows. TotalLab's commitment to precision and innovation and their ability to develop custom, process specific software solutions has made them a trusted partner in the scientific community, helping researchers drive impactful discoveries across a variety of life sciences disciplines.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • TotalLab

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

