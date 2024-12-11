Powered By Mastercard's Redemptions Solutions, Xsolla Pay With Points Will Be Available For Alior Bank Mastercard Cardholders

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and Mastercard are bringing their partnership to Poland for the first time through Alior Bank. Mastercard cardholders with Alior Bank can now use Xsolla Pay with Points to redeem their loyalty points for in-game purchases directly in Xsolla's Pay Station. Enabled by Mastercard's digital redemptions capabilities, this integration will allow gamers to pay with loyalty points in a simple and secure way.

The gaming industry is growing rapidly, with the global number of gamers reaching new heights year after year. However, in-game payments remain an area with room for improvement. Over 40% of consumers report needing assistance with purchasing in-game currency, and over 30% feel that making purchases in online games involves too many steps.1

Xsolla Pay with Points helps solve that problem with a seamless solution that's fully integrated into the customized Xsolla Pay Station checkout. Using credit card loyalty points earned from everyday spending, Mastercard cardholders with Alior Bank can buy their favorite games, in-game items, and virtual currencies without leaving the gaming platform. Now, when a gamer in Poland wants to make a purchase online for their game using their Mastercard as the form of payment, the points can be redeemed through a simple and user-friendly check-out with fewer clicks and greater confidence.

Hear from the teams

"This collaboration with Alior Bank and Mastercard represents a significant innovation in connecting financial services with gaming. By allowing players to use loyalty points for in-game purchases, we're creating a seamless and rewarding experience that adds value to everyday transactions and the gaming industry," said Anton Zelenin, Chief Product Officer, Fintech, Xsolla.

"Working with Mastercard and Alior Bank on the Pay with Points Solution allows us to offer players a simple, safe, and secure way to use loyalty points directly in their favorite games. Consumers can now use those earned points from everyday transactions to mark in-game purchases for digital items and virtual goods to level up their gaming experience," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Our goal is to provide equal access and opportunity to everyone, and this integration in Poland demonstrates what is possible for players and developers worldwide."

Commenting on the launch Scott Abrahams, executive vice president, Global Partnerships, at Mastercard said, "Mastercard embeds technologies and solutions into everyday activities to enhance consumer experiences, and our loyalty redemptions capabilities are just one great example. Our work with Xsolla and Alior Bank demonstrates the industry collaboration that we are driving across the gaming ecosystem globally to enable secure and simple payments and deliver added value that supports people's passions."

"This solution is another step in building valuable experiences that combine pleasure with everyday benefits. Games play an essential role in the lives of many of our customers, which is why we are happy to support their passion by offering a new way of using loyalty points. Thanks to it, they can develop games during everyday activities, such as shopping," says Mateusz Tomczak, Product Development Manager at Alior Bank.

To learn about Pay with Points with Xsolla, visit xsolla.pro/pwp1. You can find more details about Mastercard's digital redemptions solutions here.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports leading gaming partners such as Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, among others. For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank is one of the fastest growing full-service banks in Poland. It started operating in 2008 as a new type of bank that combines traditional banking with innovative products. It employs over 7,000 people. The products and services offered by Alior Bank, as well as the quality of its service, have enabled it to attract more than 4.5 million customers. The bank caters for both individual and corporate customers, serving them online and through its 176 branches and 336 partner facilities. www.aliorbank.pl

1 Mastercard Proprietary Gamer Profile Payments Attitudes Study, Q1 2022

