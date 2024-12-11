Partnership Leverages AI-Driven Insights to Enhance Customer Engagement, Style Perception, and Sustainable Growth Across M&S Clothing Home

First Insight, a global leader in Voice of the Customer retail solutions, is expanding its partnership withMarks Spencer (M&S), a leading British retailer, to accelerate its digital transformation. Initially launched in 2015 with a focus on the Lingerie category, this partnership now encompasses M&S's entire Clothing Home business, allowing M&S to further enhance customer engagement and brand perception across all categories.

"Our partnership with First Insight has supported our strategy to reshape for growth, as we maintain and extend our lead on quality and value and continue to drive style perceptions," said Richard Price, Managing Director of Clothing Home at M&S. "First Insight's AI-driven intelligence has empowered us to get closer to our customers and offer a more compelling fashion-led experience as we seek to become more relevant, to more people, more often."

Over the past decade, First Insight has become one of M&S's core technology partners, alongside o9 and PTC. Together, these collaborations have enabled M&S to evolve from a traditional retailer into a data-driven, customer-centric organization. By integrating First Insight's customer-driven AI intelligence engine across product development, design, pricing, merchandising, and marketing, M&S has enhanced profitability while advancing sustainability goals.

"Working closely with Richard and his team has been an inspiring story of growth," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. "For M&S, human-AI collaboration is a strategic advantage, enabling us to harness AI, generative AI, and human computational modeling to bring the Voice of the Customer into every product decision. With our proprietary Value Score, M&S consistently anticipates and meets shopper needs, launching products and strategies that truly excite and inspire. This blend of technology and human intuition keeps M&S ahead of shifting consumer preferences, reduces risk, and consistently delivers products that resonate. It's a partnership built on shared values, and we're proud to support M&S as they continue to reshape for growth and do the right thing for their customers."

Through First Insight's technology, including the Value Score, M&S continually listens to customer feedback and demand indicators, ensuring new products are developed based on genuine shopper insights. This approach has strengthened customer loyalty, improved product-market fit, and identified growth opportunities.

The expanded partnership between First Insight and M&S exemplifies both companies' dedication to retail innovation and excellence in product development. It ensures that M&S remains at the forefront of the industry while delivering on its promise of an unbeatable mix of style, quality, and value, when and how its customers want it.

About First Insight

First Insight is a global leader in Customer-Centric AI Decision-Making for the retail industry, enabling brands and retailers like Under Armour, Woolworths, Family Dollar, Kohl's, and Francesca's to understand and anticipate consumer preferences. Through its proprietary Voice of the Customer platform and Value Score, First Insight empowers companies to capture real-time feedback from shoppers and then leverage AI to make data-backed decisions in product development, pricing, and merchandising. Trusted by leading retailers, vertically integrated brands, mass merchants, and wholesalers, First Insight's technology helps businesses enhance customer satisfaction, boost profitability, and stay competitive in a dynamic market. With a commitment to driving sustainable growth, First Insight is transforming how retailers engage with and understand their customers. Discover more at www.firstinsight.com.

About Marks Spencer

M&S is a leading British retailer bringing exceptional quality, great value food, clothing and homeware to millions of customers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211425664/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Michael McMullan

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com