Il Lanificio, the premium Italian apparel brand and a Njord Partners portfolio company, proudly announces the opening of two new stores in France and Sicily this December. These additions bring Il Lanificio's European portfolio to 20 stores, underscoring the brand's ambitious expansion plans across Europe.

The new store in Roppenheim, France, will be situated in the country's largest outlet mall, a popular destination for both French and German shoppers due to its proximity to the German border. Meanwhile, the Sicilia outlet in Agira, Sicily, will be located in a bustling mall with 170 stores, attracting high footfall from both locals and tourists.

These openings follow the successful launch of Il Lanificio's Aubonne store in August, located in Switzerland's second-ranked retail outlet mall. More store openings are anticipated in early 2025.

Il Lanificio is renowned for its premium Italian apparel for men and women, celebrated for high-quality fabrics, exceptional tailoring, and a commitment to delivering specialized Italian craftsmanship. The brand seamlessly blends traditional influences with modern design, offering collections that appeal to a broad customer base through both outlet and online retail channels. The new stores will feature versatile, bright, and authentic designs, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that highlights the quality and authenticity of Il Lanificio's products.

Complementing the physical stores, Il Lanificio's new multi-language e-commerce platform enhances the customer omnichannel experience. Online sales have doubled in 2024 compared to 2023, now accounting for 5% of total sales, with international sales outside of Italy comprising 15% of the overall figure.

Filippo Vadda, CEO of Il Lanificio, commented "The opening of new stores in Roppenheim and Sicily, mark another significant milestone in Il Lanificio's expansion. These strategically located stores in high-traffic areas demonstrate our dedication to bringing premium Italian craftsmanship closer to our valued customers.

Arvid Trolle, Partner at Njord Partners, said: "With the launch of new stores and the ongoing expansion of our e-commerce platform, we are confident that Il Lanificio will solidify its status as a premier Italian apparel brand. Our partnership underscores our shared belief in providing high-quality clothing and a specialised shopping experience, while driving sustainable long-term growth."

About Il Lanificio

Il Lanificio is an Italian outlet apparel brand of luxury made-in-Italy products. It is recognised by customers for having one of the best price-to-quality offers in the casual-chic and formal market. The first Il Lanificio retail store opened in 2002, and now has 18 stores across Italy, two in Switzerland and one in San Marino. Il Lanificio continues to grow whilst remaining focused on traditional design and excellent quality.

To find out more visit: https://www.illanificio.it/en/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions. Established in 2013, Njord Partners manages capital in excess of €1 billion. Investing in European middle-market companies facing complex situations, its mission is to deliver superior risk-weighted returns to investors while preserving capital. As a capital partner, Njord Partners offers flexible debt and equity solutions, actively facilitating strategic and operational enhancements within its portfolio companies to drive value.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211796435/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

via Camarco, njord@apcoworldwide.com

Jennifer Renwick +44 7928 471 013

Letaba Rimell +44 7715 530 664