Amwins Global Risks hires industry veteran to head new practice area

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks, the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London, today announced the appointment of Gabriel Ewing as head of its new Transactional Risk practice in London.

"Gabriel is a strong addition to our team," said Nate Mathis, CEO of Amwins Global Risks. "His diverse expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and provide comprehensive solutions to our clients. Transactional Risk Liability is a highly complementary addition to our existing product suite in Professional and Financial Lines, enabling us to deepen our client relationships."

Gabriel brings extensive experience placing all aspects of Transactional Risk insurance, which has become invaluable to deal makers, often in an M&A context, to mitigate risk, preserve asset value and smooth warranty negotiations. His expertise includes warranty and indemnity insurance, as well stand-alone tax and contingent liability risk.

Along with traditional Transactional Risk placements, Gabriel will also lead in the development of other growing segments of Transactional Risk, including environmental and intellectual property.

Gabriel arrives at Amwins with almost 20 years of legal and M&A experience with an emphasis on complex international transactions. Further, Gabriel brings extensive emerging and frontier market experience, which will complement Amwins' strategic goals in developing its client base into new markets.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the UK and internationally to place more than $3 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

