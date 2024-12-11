Anzeige
11.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
Monument bank and Quinnox Celebrate Prestigious Win for Best Use of Technology in a Project at 2024 The European Software Testing Awards (TESTA)

Finanznachrichten News

Award Recognizes Remarkable Achievements in AI-Powered Testing and Automated Solutions with Monument bank

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Bank, one of the pioneering neo-banks in the UK dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions for professionals, entrepreneurs, and savers, together with Quinnox, an AI-first digital-native technology leader, is honored to receive the prestigious Best Use of Technology in a Project award at TESTA 2024. This award acknowledges Monument bank's successful adoption of advanced technology to drive efficiency and improve service delivery through its collaboration with Quinnox.

Monument bank and Quinnox Celebrate Prestigious Win for Best Use of Technology in a Project at 2024 The European Software Testing Awards (TESTA)

The project, centered on Quinnox's AI-powered test automation platform, Qyrus, enabled Monument bank to streamline its testing processes, resulting in a 213% return on investment (ROI) and over $1 million in savings within just six months. Monument bank saw a 90% reduction in QA and developer time, allowing for faster and more efficient product releases.

"We are thrilled to receive this award alongside Monument bank, as it validates our commitment to leveraging advanced technology for tangible business outcomes," said Rekha Raj, COO at Quinnox. "Our collaboration with Monument bank has been an inspiring journey, and this recognition strengthens our resolve to drive innovation in software testing."

Sudip Dasgupta, CTO of Monument bank, commented, "With Qyrus, we've significantly improved our release cycles through automated regression testing. Qyrus's ability to integrate mobile, web, and API testing in end-to-end scenarios has been a game-changer for us, enabling our team to focus on core responsibilities with greater efficiency."

"With Qyrus, Monument bank has accelerated release cycles and enhanced product quality, allowing them to introduce complex features faster and deliver a superior customer experience," said Somnath Chakraborty, SVP - Head of UK & Europe, Quinnox.

About Monument bank
Monument is the first challenger bank launched in the UK specifically to meet the unmet demands of mass affluent clients - approximately 11 million professionals, entrepreneurs, and others - who are seeking a bank to help them save and grow their wealth (which is estimated at c.£6 trillion in the UK and £80 trillion globally).

The Bank received its full banking licence in November 2021 and launched its app and first suite of savings products to the market at the start of 2022. In 2024 Monument joined the 2024 Future Fifty cohort and became part of the UK's most prestigious programme for pre-IPO companies.

About Quinnox
Quinnox is a value orchestrator for digital businesses, leveraging AI and next-generation technologies. Through AI-powered platforms, modern application development, and a High-Performance Product Engineering team, Quinnox accelerates digital transformation, redefines total experience, and enhances productivity and operational efficiency.

With an AI-first workforce, Quinnox transforms challenges and opportunities into a competitive edge, fueling growth, sparking innovation, and building resilience for accelerated time to value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577656/TESTA_Awards.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839286/Quinnox_Logo.jpg

Quinnox_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monument-bank-and-quinnox-celebrate-prestigious-win-for-best-use-of-technology-in-a-project-at-2024-the-european-software-testing-awards-testa-302328780.html

