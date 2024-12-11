After the bell on 5 December, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced that it had entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (PMPA, or stream) with Allied Gold regarding the Kurmuk gold project in Ethiopia. Under the terms of the stream, WPM will pay US$175m to acquire 6.7% (subject to conditions - see below) of the payable gold produced from Kurmuk at 15% of the spot price of gold until 220koz has been delivered, at which point, the percentage will drop to 4.8%.

