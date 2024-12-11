Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 1 will add 2. 75 GW of solar generation to the National Electricity Market (NEM), with 12 of the 19 successful bids allocated across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Australia's CIS (CIS) Tender 1 - National Electricity Market (NEM) Generation has delivered 6. 38 GW of renewable generation projects, which collectively will provide power to 3 million households. About 63% of the total are solar developments, supported by 3. 5 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). Total allocation by state sees New ...

