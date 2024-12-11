European Bioplastics: PRESERVE Project to Host Final Event to Showcase Sustainable Packaging Innovations

BERLIN, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PRESERVE Project, an innovative Horizon 2020 initiative, is hosting its final event as a side gathering to the European Bioplastics Conference on 12 December. This milestone event will highlight the project's groundbreaking achievements, avant-garde breakthroughs, and a forward-looking roadmap for the future of sustainable packaging.

The day will open with a welcome address by Dr. Aldo R. Reyes, the Project Coordinator, setting the stage for an engaging program. The first session will spotlight notable project outcomes. Presentations will include groundbreaking developments in biobased oxygen barriers by Kristina Eißenberger (Albstadt-Sigmaringen University), next-generation PHA-based food packaging by Willem Uyttendaele (Centexbel), and innovative biotechnological strategies for recycling biodegradable materials by Steven Verstichel (Normec OWS). Nicolò Fortunati (Planet Bioplastics) will discuss material separation and recycling of multilayer films, while Ana Guerra (Südpack) will address the challenges of upscaling biobased solutions. The session will conclude with a presentation on the sustainability and circularity of biobased packaging by Carla Bartolomé and Matteo Maccanti (ITENE/NTT), followed by a Q&A session.

A significant part of the event will be dedicated to unveiling the PRESERVE 2030 Innovation Roadmap, presented by Estela López-Hermoso (EUBP) whilst its significance will be discussed with Teresa Calvo (Itene) and Daniele Spinelli (NTT) in a roundtable. Next steps for sustainable packaging will be discussed among industry leaders like Marc Vetterli (V-ZUG), Marc Meijers (DenimX) and Matthias Schrägle (Südpack).

The event also includes updates from related Horizon 2020 projects UpPE-T, UPLIFT, BioRadar and Bio4Human, showcasing collaborative advancements in biobased technologies.

Dr. Aldo Reyes remarked, "The PRESERVE Project has consistently attempted to push the boundaries of what's possible in sustainable packaging. This final event not only celebrates our collective achievements but also sets a corner stone for the study of biobased packaging new designs and technologies; and serves as a crucial step toward shaping the future of the industry together."

The day will conclude with a networking session, encouraging collaboration and exploration of pathways to implement these solutions.

About PRESERVE

Funded under the EU Horizon 2020 program, the PRESERVE Project has driven progress in biobased packaging technologies to promote sustainability and circularity. Operating since 2020, it concludes its work on December 31, 2024.

