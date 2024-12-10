Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862198 | ISIN: CA00288E3005 | Ticker-Symbol: AML
Tradegate
09.12.24
11:32 Uhr
0,035 Euro
+0,006
+20,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABCOURT MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABCOURT MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,03512:04
0,0260,03511:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2024 22:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.: Results from the Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 10, 2024 ("the Meeting"). All resolutions presented to the Meeting were approved with of percentage of more than 97% of shares voted.

Each of the nominees presented in the management circular relating to the Meeting were elected, namely: Pascal Hamelin, René Branchaud, Loic Bureau, Lise Kistabish, François Mestrallet and Noureddine Mokaddem. The Board of Directors would like to thank Jasmine Hinse, outgoing director and chair of the governance committee, for her valuable contribution to the Corporation and Board of Directors.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Professional Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

Shareholders have approved the special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to amend the Corporation's Articles to authorize the directors to appoint one or more additional directors to hold office for a term expiring not later than the close of the annual shareholders meeting following their appointment, provided that the total number of directors so appointed may not exceed one third of the number of directors elected at the annual shareholders meeting preceding their appointment.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca, and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca, or contact:

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
E: phamelin@abcourt.com		Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.,
T: (514) 722-2276, post 456
E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.