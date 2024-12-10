Abcourt Mines Inc.: Results from the Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 10, 2024 ("the Meeting"). All resolutions presented to the Meeting were approved with of percentage of more than 97% of shares voted.

Each of the nominees presented in the management circular relating to the Meeting were elected, namely: Pascal Hamelin, René Branchaud, Loic Bureau, Lise Kistabish, François Mestrallet and Noureddine Mokaddem. The Board of Directors would like to thank Jasmine Hinse, outgoing director and chair of the governance committee, for her valuable contribution to the Corporation and Board of Directors.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Professional Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

Shareholders have approved the special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to amend the Corporation's Articles to authorize the directors to appoint one or more additional directors to hold office for a term expiring not later than the close of the annual shareholders meeting following their appointment, provided that the total number of directors so appointed may not exceed one third of the number of directors elected at the annual shareholders meeting preceding their appointment.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca , and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca , or contact:

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276, post 456

E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.