Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRC5 | ISIN: FR0014003TT8 | Ticker-Symbol: DSYA
Tradegate
11.12.24
12:03 Uhr
34,900 Euro
+0,130
+0,37 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,88034,90012:05
34,88034,90012:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Systèmes: Electrical Grid Operator Red Eléctrica Transforms Its Design Process and Collaboration with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - December 11, 2024

Electrical Grid Operator Red Eléctrica Transforms Its Design Process and Collaboration with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

  • Spain's transmission system operator will use Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to coordinate the design of the smart grid energy network
  • More than 1,500 users will be connected via a "multiscale" virtual twin to visualize the electrical asset ecosystem
  • Cloud-based collaboration and a common data environment will drive efficiency and innovation for a resilient grid integrating renewable energy sources

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Red Eléctrica, the transmission system operator (TSO) of Spain's high voltage electricity system, has selected, after a competitive process, Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to support processes that manage the technical asset information of Spain's electricity network.

Red Eléctrica, as the transmission system operator of the Spanish electricity system, is the backbone of a decarbonized energy system, and carries out this mission under the principles of transparency, objectivity, independence and economic efficiency, and with a strong commitment to sustainability.

Dassault Systèmes' "Integrated Built Environment" industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will connect more than 1,500 stakeholders using a virtual twin to visualize the electrical asset ecosystem at different scales, from the power lines across an entire territory down to the detailed equipment installed across substations. With this multiscale capability, Red Eléctrica can improve collaboration and introduce standardization practices with internal and external stakeholders by providing real-time on-demand access to relevant and up-to-date data on an asset within its geographical context.

This single source of data will transform how Red Eléctrica creates and manages an asset throughout its lifecycle. For example, it can improve the quality of designs and the management of both greenfield and brownfield projects for power lines and substations.

"At Red Eléctrica, we are making a great investment and innovation effort in the transmission grid to meet the goals defined in the energy Network Development Plan and to make the ecological transition possible. This is why, after a competitive process, we have selected Dassault Systèmes as a partner on this journey," said Maria Soler, Transmission Technology Manager, Red Eléctrica.

"By 2050 global electricity demand will surge by over 160%. Meeting such a demand requires accelerating the development of electricity networks to be able to better integrate a mix of diversified low carbon energy sources. Using virtual twins to simulate, test and optimize electric grids will help electrical transmission operators to improve collaboration efficiency and innovation, and operate the next generation of smart grids," said Remi Dornier, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Red Eléctrica is one of the largest transmission system operators in Europe. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud will help it drive Spain's transition toward more sustainable energy systems."

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73
North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097
EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21
China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288
India Kriti ASHOK kriti.ashok@3ds.com +91 9741310607
Japan Reina YAMAGUCHI reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com +81 90 9325 2545
Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.