Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Edf: EDF revises higher its estimate nuclear power generation in France for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

EDF revises higher its estimate nuclear power generation in France for 2024

December 11, 2024 - EDF revises higher its estimate nuclear power generation in France for 2024. Previously estimated between 340-360 TWh, nuclear power generation is now estimated between 358-364 TWh1.

This higher nuclear power generation estimate is based on improved performance of outages and industrial control of stress corrosion inspections and repair work.

Since 2019, the Group has implemented the START2 2025 action plan aimed at improving the operational efficiency of outages. It covers various areas: industrialisation, capitalisation, and standardisation of outages preparation methods, a refined strategy for allocating resources and skills, including the setting up of pooled teams and more employee training in sensitive actions.

About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1
(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

1 Nuclear power generation estimated for its facilities currently in service (Detailed information on the Flamanville 3 project on REMIT publication sites).
2 START: Let's all ensure successful unit shutdowns


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
