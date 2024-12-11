EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude P.L.C. / Share buyback

Multitude p.l.c.: Repurchase of own shares 04.12.- 10.12.2024



11.12.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Multitude p.l.c.: Repurchase of own shares 04.12.- 10.12.2024 Gzira, 11 December 2024 - Multitude p.l.c.., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the acquisition of its own shares between 4 December 2024 and 10 December 2024, as follows: Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 4 December 2024 1900 € 5.34 € 10,150.00 XETRA 4 December 2024 900 € 5.35 € 4,815.00 TRADEGATE 5 December 2024 1,036 € 5.26 € 5,454.32 XETRA 5 December 2024 1,000 € 5.23 € 5,234.23 TRADEGATE 6 December 2024 2,150 € 5.46 € 11,730.00 XETRA 6 December 2024 500 € 5.47 € 2,735.00 TRADEGATE 9 December 2024 1,576 € 5.19 € 8,178.94 XETRA 9 December 2024 500 € 5.18 € 2,590.00 TRADEGATE 10 December 2024 1,898 € 5.46 € 10,362.10 XETRA 10 December 2024 1,150 € 5.47 € 6,290.50 TRADEGATE TOTAL 12,610 € 5.34 € 67,540.10

*Rounded to two decimals Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude ( https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback ). On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Maltese Companies Act"), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company's own shares (the "Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025. From 4 December 2024 to 10 December 2024, a total of 12,610 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 67,540.10. Following these transactions, Multitude p.l.c. now holds 157,561 treasury shares. Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude p.l.c.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is in the process of relocating to Switzerland. Multitude is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com



