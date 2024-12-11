Global Talent Unites for Burj Khalifa's 'Beyond Dreams' NYE Show

A 9-Minute Masterpiece of Original Music, Lights, Lasers, and Fireworks

Live Performances Across Downtown Dubai Build Anticipation for the Main Show

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An international team of over 110 experts from 11 countries has come together to create the most captivating New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai's history. Beyond Dreams is a stunning 9-minute performance designed to dazzle audiences worldwide with original music, dynamic light displays, cutting-edge lasers, and explosive fireworks. This extraordinary collaboration will transform Burj Khalifa into not just a towering icon but a symbol of unity, creativity, and technological prowess.

Months of preparation culminated in a show that blends artistry with innovation. Leading up to the main performance, a vibrant lineup of live entertainment-including live music, urban dancers, dynamic drummers, and stunning roving performers-will enliven Burj Park, Dubai Opera Garden, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

As the final moments of 2024 unfold, the countdown to midnight will ignite a wave of anticipation across Downtown Dubai. The dazzling spectacle will crescendo as the clock strikes twelve. the Beyond Dreams finale promises to transform Burj Khalifa, with its recently upgraded LED façade, into a spectacular canvas of light and sound. Over 15,600 pyrotechnic elements, together with more than 200 state-of-the-art light beams and lasers will create a visually striking and emotionally resonant journey. The show will be a symbol of transformation, unity, and limitless possibilities for the year ahead.

The live broadcast begins at 5:00 PM GST (1:00 PM GMT), with large screens across Downtown Dubai allowing visitors to experience the show from key locations. A global audience can tune in to the live stream at 8:30 PM GST (4:30 PM GMT) on Emaar's official online channels to witness this remarkable celebration.

The opportunity to experience this extraordinary event in person is still available. Tickets can be purchased at https://mydubainewyear.emaar.com/en/. Attendees will have the chance to witness all the NYE magic from some of the most iconic vantage points in Downtown Dubai. The unique celebration will blend art, innovation, and community spirit, offering an unforgettable way to welcome the new year.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered approx. 117,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 38 hotels and resorts with around 9,200 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 36 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578581/NYE_Burj_Khalifa_Emaar.jpg

