Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961 | Ticker-Symbol: ENUR
Tradegate
11.12.24
12:02 Uhr
9,806 Euro
+0,078
+0,80 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 12:00 Uhr
The Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has decided on the payment of the second dividend instalment of EUR 0.10 per share (Inside information)

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION 11 December 2024 at 12:30 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2024 resolved that the Board of Directors is authorised to decide on the payment of an additional dividend for the year 2023 up to a maximum of EUR 0.20 per share. The Board of Directors has decided today, 11 December, to distribute an additional dividend of EUR 0.10 per share with the authorisations granted by the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who, on the record date for the dividend payment, 13 December 2024, is registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy or in the separate register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. The dividend will be paid on 20 December 2024.

According to the AGM's resolution, the first dividend instalment of EUR 0.10 per share was paid on 4 April 2024.

Dividends payable for Euroclear Sweden registered shares will be forwarded by Euroclear Sweden AB and paid in Swedish krona. Dividends payable to the ADR holders will be forwarded by Citibank N.A. and paid in US dollars.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

