Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: 892673 | ISIN: DK0010230630 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 11:48 Uhr
Grønlandsbanken A/S: Expectations for profit before tax in the year 2025

Expectations for profit before tax in the year 2025

The BANK of Greenland's expectations for a profit before tax result in the year 2025 are DKK 150 - 185 million.

The expectations are given with uncertainty and depend on the general future economic development. The insecurities relate to interest rates and value adjustments caused by the development in the financial markets and developments in depreciations.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl


