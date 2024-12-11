Stratodesk and ThinClient Direct Partner to Redefine Cloud Workspace Endpoints with Cost-Efficiency, Flexibility, and Industry-Leading Support

ThinClient Direct hardware powered by Stratodesk is now available and will elevate the customer experience by combining the best of thin technologies with easier endpoint deployment and management, easing the support load on IT helpdesks.

Stratodesk, a leading innovator of an ultra-secure operating system (OS) for modern workspaces, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with ThinClient Direct (TCD), a premier innovator in thin client hardware solutions. This alliance merges TCD's cutting-edge, reliable hardware capabilities with Stratodesk's enterprise-level endpoint OS "NoTouch" to offer organizations worldwide secure access to their digital workspaces, unified user experiences, effortless endpoint management and exceptional customer support both companies have been known for.

Stratodesk and ThinClient Direct's collaboration sets the stage for a new era in thin client technology, bridging complementary strengths in hardware and OS innovation. Through this alliance, TCD and Stratodesk aim to elevate the performance, flexibility, data security and cost-efficiency of thin client solutions, meeting the evolving demands of organizations adopting virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI and DaaS solutions).

Key Benefits for Customers

The TCD-Stratodesk collaboration will deliver notable advantages in four key areas:

Enhanced Support : This partnership combines the expertise of both companies and brings clients dedicated, top-tier technical support, ensuring systems remain optimized and secure.

Cost Efficiency : By integrating TCD's customizable hardware with Stratodesk's secure OS and endpoint management solution, customers will experience substantial cost savings, maximizing their return on investment with a streamlined, effortless management solution to reduce operational expenses.

Comprehensive Expertise : Leveraging the combined knowledge of two industry leaders, customers benefit from a seamless, expert-driven approach to endpoint management and deployment, simplifying the adoption of VDI and DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service) solutions.

Unmatched Flexibility: Stratodesk's adaptive OS, paired with TCD's customizable and future-proof hardware, allows clients to tailor their systems precisely to unique operational needs. This flexible approach ensures solutions evolve and scale seamlessly as organizational requirements grow.

Omar Kechrid, CEO of ThinClient Direct, expressed excitement about the collaboration: "Our partnership with Stratodesk aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing secure, high-performance solutions that are future-ready and cost-effective. Together, we empower organizations to streamline their virtual desktop environments with the industry's most reliable hardware and software."

"At Stratodesk, we're thrilled to join forces with ThinClient Direct. This partnership enables us to bring a special combination of flexibility and cost savings to our customers while ensuring they have the robust, ultra-secure infrastructure they need to support their operations," said Steve Thompson, CRO at Stratodesk. "Together we are redefining what's possible in thin client technology, providing a future-proof, lean and universal solution that accelerates growth and meets the demands of an ever-evolving workplace."

Stratodesk NoTouch OS is now available pre-loaded on ThinClient Direct Clients. Learn more about the thin computing solutions here .

About ThinClient Direct

ThinClient Direct (TCD) delivers customizable VDI and DaaS access endpoint hardware solutions designed to boost security, streamline management, and maximize flexibility and scalability. With a future-proof focus, TCD empowers organizations to meet the dynamic needs of today's digital workplaces, offering solutions that seamlessly integrate with emerging technologies.

For more information, visit www.thinclientdirect.com

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing as well as IIoT and Automation use cases. The transformative NoTouch OS is the convergence of cost reduction through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, greater sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionized endpoint security, user experience, and productivity. With headquarters in San Francisco and a presence in Europe, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and Stratodesk Plus-certified technology solution providers worldwide. Learn more at www.stratodesk.com .

Contact Information

SOURCE: Stratodesk

View the original press release on accesswire.com