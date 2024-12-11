Sherwood Lumber Named #1 Place to Work in Long Island by Long Island Business News

Sherwood Lumber, a leader in the building materials industry, has been honored with the prestigious title of #1 Place to Work in Long Island

Sherwood Lumber, a leader in the building materials industry, has been honored with the prestigious title of #1 Place to Work in Long Island by Long Island Business News. This recognition reflects Sherwood Lumber's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that emphasizes trust, collaboration, and purpose.

"This award is not just a testament to what we've accomplished as an organization-it's a celebration of who we are and the values we live by every day," said Kyle Little, COO at Sherwood Lumber. "At Sherwood, we believe that our people are the foundation of our success. Their passion, resilience, and commitment drive our ability to lead in the industry and serve our customers."

The recognition by Long Island Business News comes after an extensive evaluation of Sherwood Lumber's workplace environment, employee satisfaction, and community engagement. It underscores the company's dedication to creating a space where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired. Taylor Bonafede, HR Manager at Sherwood Lumber, highlighted the significance of this achievement and its connection to the company's cultural mission:

"Being named the #1 Place to Work is a reflection of the culture we're working tirelessly to build-one that prioritizes people over processes, purpose over profit, and trust over transactional relationships. Great companies don't just hire people to do a job; they hire people who believe in what the company believes."

Sherwood Lumber's leadership credits the accolade to its innovative approach to employee engagement and development, including mentorship programs, wellness initiatives, and a commitment to community involvement. "This isn't the culmination of our journey," added Bonafede. "It's a reminder that we're on the right path, and we'll continue investing in our people and their success."

As Sherwood Lumber celebrates this milestone, it remains steadfast in its mission to set the standard for excellence in the industry and serve as a role model for other organizations.

Contact Information

Michael Goodman

Legal

mgoodman@sherwoodlumber.com

6312971904

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

View the original press release on accesswire.com