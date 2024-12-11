Partnership Helps Solve Global Cybersecurity Talent Shortage by Making New Entry-Level Cyber Jobs Available on The Platform

Arctic Wolf, a leading provider of security operations, and Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced that Arctic Wolf has joined the Immersive Labs Cyber Million program, which aims to solve the cybersecurity talent deficit by increasing access to one million entry-level cybersecurity operations jobs over the next decade. As a new partner, Arctic Wolf has made entry-level cyber jobs available on the platform.

Launched by Immersive Labs in June 2023, the Cyber Million program introduces a modern, practical approach to recruiting by prioritizing real-world skills, upskilling, and aptitude over traditional evaluation methods such as education, certification, and experience. Individuals over the age of 16 can register for the program and work through a compilation of hands-on exercises and labs to match the skill set requirements of open roles, including those that Arctic Wolf has added.

Arctic Wolf protects more than 6,000 customers across the globe via the Arctic Wolf Platform, which ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events per week. With its open-XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Platform leverages advanced AI-algorithms combined with the company's revolutionary Concierge Delivery Model to deliver game-changing noise reduction that turns thousands of daily alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket for customers each day.

"We are excited to join the Immersive Labs Cyber Million program to reduce barriers to entry for cybersecurity job seekers and uncover hidden talent through skills-first hiring," said Mark Manglicmot, senior vice president, Security Services at Arctic Wolf. "The program will allow Arctic Wolf to find passionate, skilled candidates who will have the opportunity to not only advance their cybersecurity career as part of 'The Pack,' but will also play a vital role in helping us achieve our mission of ending cyber risk."

"We are thrilled to welcome Arctic Wolf to our Cyber Million program to fill vital cybersecurity roles," said Kieran Rowley, director of Community for Immersive Labs. "Arctic Wolf is a cybersecurity leader on the forefront of the cyber skills revolution, and we appreciate the opportunity to join forces in this important work."

Arctic Wolf joins a growing number of Cyber Million employment partners, including Accenture and BT.

Immersive Labs welcomes additional Cyber Million employment partners. For more information on joining the program to make entry-level cyber roles available to job seekers, please visit https://www.immersivelabs.com/cybermillion.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the leader in people-centric cyber resilience. We help organizations continuously assess, build, and prove their cyber workforce resilience for teams across the entire organization, from front-line cybersecurity and development teams to Board-level executives. We provide realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities and decision-making against the latest threats. Organizations can now prove their cyber resilience by measuring their readiness compared to industry benchmarks, building team capabilities, and demonstrating risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

