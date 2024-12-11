Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 13:00 Uhr
Vantage Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence at the APAC Gala Dinner in Bangkok

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets hosted a spectacular APAC Gala Dinner in Bangkok to commemorate its 15th anniversary, marking a milestone of achievements and partnerships. The evening brought together Vantage clients, partners, education providers, and the APAC team in a celebration of shared success and innovation.

Vantage Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence at the APAC Gala Dinner in Bangkok

Graced by guest of honour Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer of Vantage, the event reflected Vantage's commitment to empowering traders and fostering a collaborative community. "This celebration highlights 15 years of growth, innovation, and partnership. It's a testament to the trust our clients and partners have placed in us, and we remain dedicated to shaping the future of trading," said Marc in his keynote speech.

The evening celebrated excellence with the presentation of multiple awards, honouring key contributors to Vantage's success:

  1. Partner of the Year
  2. Best Education Provider
  3. Fastest Growing Partners
  4. Best EA Development Award
  5. Best Influencer Award

These awards spotlighted the collaboration and innovation that have been integral to Vantage's journey.

The gala featured Thailand's celebrity power couple Lydia Sarunrat Deane and Matthew Deane, as a testament to Vantage's enduring partnerships. Matthew Deane, renowned actor and host, served as the evening's charismatic emcee. While Lydia Sarunrat Deane, a star performer, delivered a show-stopping musical performance that enthralled the audience. Attendees were also introduced to the latest achievements of the Vantage App team, particularly in copy trading, and the latest campaign milestones.

The night culminated in an exhilarating reveal of the Vantage F1 car, accompanied by the premiere of the "Ultimate Trading Machine" video. Guests were also treated to exciting lucky draw segments, where Apple products were awarded, and the grand prize-a Rolex Submariner 'Starbucks'-was a highlight of the evening.

The APAC Gala Dinner in Bangkok encapsulated the spirit of Vantage's 15 years of leadership, innovation, and dedication to its clients and community. As Vantage looks to the future, it continues to empower traders and foster meaningful connections worldwide.

For more on Vantage's journey and achievements, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578649/Vantage.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-celebrates-15-years-of-excellence-at-the-apac-gala-dinner-in-bangkok-302328891.html

