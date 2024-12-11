Anzeige
11.12.2024 13:02 Uhr
LegalNet, Inc.: LegalNet Inc. Achieves Coveted SOC 2 Type 1 Accreditation, Demonstrating Commitment to Security and Trust

Finanznachrichten News

SPRINGFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / LegalNet Inc., a legal cost management company, is proud to announce that it has received SOC 2 Type 1 accreditation. This significant achievement reinforces LegalNet's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security, privacy, and compliance in order to protect their clients' sensitive information.

In the world of legal bill review, LegalNet is a leader in helping companies analyze and predict their legal spend. From managing attorney fees to comparing case costs, LegalNet uses state-of-the-art technology to simplify data management on legal invoices.

Why does the SOC 2 accreditation matter? The SOC 2 accreditation is a rigorous standard that verifies an organization's ability to securely manage customer data. It is one of the most comprehensive and challenging certifications to achieve and involves a thorough, independent audit of the company's controls related to security, confidentiality, and privacy.

The certification was awarded after a thorough examination by Prescient Assurance, a global cybersecurity and audit company known for its security assessments and certifications. LegalNet's successful accreditation affirms its dedication to best-in-class security practices and provides clients with the peace of mind that their data is protected.

"We appreciate LegalNet's professionalism and due diligence in responding to our evidence inquiries promptly," said Sammy Chowdhury, Co-Founder of Prescient Security. "We would be happy to work with them in the future on continuous validation of their security posture."

The importance of SOC 2 compliance for technology companies, particularly those in the legal sector, cannot be overstated. As client data becomes more valuable and increasingly vulnerable, demonstrating adherence to rigorous security standards is crucial. SOC 2 is a key differentiator that validates LegalNet's commitment to safeguarding customer information against potential risks. For companies considering third-party vendors, selecting a partner with SOC 2 accreditation ensures that stringent security measures are in place, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and non-compliance.

"Showing tangible proof of data protection standards has never been more paramount to building trust with your customers," said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata. "LegalNet's SOC 2 attestation further illustrates its commitment to building a strong security and compliance program."

LegalNet is proud to provide AI-powered litigation cost management solutions to help companies manage, predict, and analyze their legal spend. The SOC 2 accreditation is a milestone that reflects the company's core values of reliability, transparency, and client-centric innovation.

Rory Haynie, President of LegalNet states: "As our experienced team at LegalNet reviews firm invoices and captures cost data from legal bills, we're making sure every step of the process is secure. Achieving SOC 2 accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding client data and maintaining their trust."

To learn more about LegalNet Inc, visit LegalNetInc.com

Contact Information

Rory Haynie
President
rory.haynie@legalnetinc.com

.

SOURCE: LegalNet, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
