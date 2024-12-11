Heaven Can Wait First Aid Wins Consumer Choice Award for Health & Safety Training in Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Heaven Can Wait First Aid as the top provider in the Health & Safety Training category in Toronto. This prestigious award recognizes businesses with exceptional service, product quality, and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 2004 by former Toronto paramedic David Goodman, Heaven Can Wait First Aid has become a health and safety education leader across Ontario. With a mission to save lives through widespread training, the company offers WSIB-approved courses for businesses and the public, providing convenient, on-site B2B training.

"This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the passion we bring to teaching lifesaving skills. Every person we train has the potential to make a life-changing difference, and that's what drives us every day," said David Goodman, Founder of Heaven Can Wait First Aid.

With over 9,500 glowing 5-star Google reviews and recognition through multiple Consumer Choice Awards, Heaven Can Wait continues to raise the standard for health and safety training. Their commitment to quality lifesaving education has made them the trusted choice for individuals and organizations across Ontario.

To learn more about Heaven Can Wait First Aid, CLICK HERE or visit www.heavencanwait.biz

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

