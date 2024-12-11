VIMAAN Introduces Advanced Dimensioning Technology to ParcelSCAN, Further Revolutionizing Warehouse Package Processing?

New feature simplifies measurements for businesses that handle a wide range of incoming and outgoing package sizes

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / VIMAAN, a pioneer in computer vision solutions for warehouses, today announced the integration of advanced laser dimensioning technology into its ParcelSCAN system, further enhancing its capabilities in automated package processing and inspection.?

Building on ParcelSCAN's core functionalities like barcode scanning, quantity tracking, SKU validation, label text reading, and damage detection, the new dimensioning capability provides precise volume measurements using advanced laser technology. This enhancement maintains ParcelSCAN's signature high-speed processing, ensuring efficient package processing operations.

"This enhancement to ParcelSCAN demonstrates our ongoing commitment to solving real warehouse challenges through innovative technology," said Chahal Neema, Head of Product at VIMAAN. "By adding high-precision dimensioning to ParcelSCAN's existing capabilities, we're helping warehouse operators optimize available storage space, plan shipping loads better, select the most appropriate carriers and of course reduce expensive labor dependencies."

The enhanced ParcelSCAN system now provides:?

Automated dimensional measurements with sub-millimeter accuracy?

Processing speeds of up to 1,200 packages per hour?

Comprehensive package data including dimensions, codes, label attributes, and damage detection?

Seamless integration with 3 rd party weighing scales and existing warehouse management systems?

Real-time data capture and processing?

The new feature optimizes shipping and receiving processes while maintaining the accuracy rates over 99.8% that Vimaan customers have come to expect.?

The dimensioning technology maintains ParcelSCAN's modular design approach, allowing for easy incorporation into existing workflows and mounting options for both conveyors and tabletops. "This enhancement particularly addresses the challenges faced by distribution and fulfillment centers dealing with high-volume package processing, where accurate dimensional data is critical for optimal shipping operations" added Neema.

Vimaan's latest rich data set, accessible through their ViewDECK reporting portal, can also be seamlessly delivered to a customer's Warehouse Management System (WMS) or other systems of record. This new package dimensioning capability complements Vimaan's earlier launch of drive-through pallet dimensioning with PalletSCAN 3D, a solution deployed in some of the world's busiest distribution centers.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan's team comprises computer vision and hardware technologists and warehousing domain experts with a rich and successful history in technology startups. Vimaan's primary mission is to deliver computer vision and machine learning solutions to solve long-standing inventory visibility, accuracy and quality challenges experienced in the supply chain.

