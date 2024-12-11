International Star, Inc. Letter to Shareholders

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 /

Dear Shareholders,

As we near the end of 2024, I am excited to share a strategic update highlighting the progress we've made and the promising opportunities we are pursuing at International Star Inc. Our efforts are focused on enhancing our portfolio and positioning the company for long-term success through innovation and strategic partnerships.

International Star Inc. (ILST) has historically focused on the cannabis industry as a cornerstone of its strategic growth. By leveraging partnerships with influential celebrities and investing in cannabis-related properties, ILST has positioned itself as a leader in this rapidly growing market. This approach allowed us to capitalize on consumer trends and establish a strong foundation within a competitive industry. From launching celebrity-endorsed cannabis brands to incorporating cannabis themes into our media projects through B Studios, our strategy was designed to create synergies across entertainment and product offerings. While cannabis remains a critical component of our portfolio, we are now building on this foundation to diversify into new markets, expand our global footprint, and explore adjacent industries that complement our expertise and drive sustainable growth.

We are negotiating with two additional high-profile celebrities to launch new cannabis brands that align with our vision for premium, celebrity-endorsed products. While these discussions have not yet resulted in finalized agreements, we are optimistic that they will lead to successful partnerships. These potential deals represent significant opportunities to expand our presence in the cannabis market, leveraging the influence of well-known personalities to capture consumers' attention and drive revenue growth.

In addition to expanding our cannabis royalty portfolio, we are actively pursuing initiatives to diversify our revenue streams. We are collaborating with Zionic Beverages, and a leading nicotine manufacturer to introduce innovative, celebrity-endorsed products in these categories. These partnerships reflect our commitment to branching into complementary industries that align with our expertise in leveraging celebrity brands. If successful, we expect to announce these exciting new ventures in Q1 2025, paving the way for further growth and diversification.

Our entertainment division, B Studios (20% minority position), continues to make great strides. Production for a new movie starring one of our joint venture partnersis anticipated to begin in the first half of 2025, marking a significant milestone for this project. In addition to this feature, B Studios is actively developing three other films, each strategically designed to integrate cannabis properties. These projects not only add to our growing portfolio but also create opportunities for cross-promotion, further aligning our entertainment and cannabis business segments.

Looking ahead, one of our primary objectives for 2025 is to add two more celebrity brands to our portfolio. Expanding our stable of brands will enable us to reach broader audiences and strengthen our market presence. We are pursuing global expansion for our brands, with plans to enter the Asian market in Q1 2025. Details about this initiative will be shared later this month, as we finalize our strategy for this exciting new chapter. By delivering high-quality, celebrity-endorsed products, we remain committed to driving value for our shareholders and ensuring the company's continued success.

Thank you for your ongoing support as we navigate these exciting opportunities. We remain dedicated to executing our strategic vision and are confident in International Star Inc.'s bright future.

Sincerely,

Robert Klein

CEO, International Star Inc.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with Ice Cube and Kevin Smith affiliates to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: International Star, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com