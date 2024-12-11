Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a go-to investing platform covering renewable energy and AI stocks releases a snapshot on recent news and developments looking at the marriage of AI and energy, featuring KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR), a global leader in energy management and vibration reduction solutions.

Grandview Research says, "The global AI in energy market size was valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability is propelling companies to adopt artificial technology (AI) technologies that optimize energy management and enhance operational efficiencies. AI applications, including predictive analytics, machine learning, and deep learning, enable energy firms to analyze vast datasets from smart meters and IoT devices, improving decision-making processes related to grid management and renewable energy integration."

Bloomberg recently reported, "Big technology companies are driving demand for electricity produced by renewable projects as the firms invest in artificial intelligence and data centers, according to EDP SA, a developer of wind farms and solar energy projects in the US and Europe."

AI and energy can advance synergistically to take us to the next evolution of sustainability.

KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR), a company at the cutting edge of energy management technology just announced the launch of its innovative KULR Xero Vibe ("KXV") solution integrated with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. This new rollout combines superior vibration mitigation with artificial intelligence capabilities to enable high-performance, reliable operation in edge AI environments.

The NVIDIA Jetson platform, known for its powerful edge AI computing capabilities, offers unparalleled performance for edge applications such as robotics, autonomous machines, industrial IoT, and smart cities. KULR's Xero Vibe solution complements the Jetson platform by addressing key operational challenges such as vibration suppression, ensuring optimal cooling system performance, reduced energy consumption, and extended mechanical lifespans.

KULR CEO, Michael Mo highlighted, "The Jetson platform is NVIDIA's Industrial AI-at-the-edge solution to connect the physical world to the Omniverse through AI agents for the Industrial Revolution 4.0. It's the perfect platform for KULR to integrate our KXV technology and provide our customers a future proof AI-agent powered energy management edge device solution for data centers, renewable energy, electric mobility and industrial cooling applications. We are very excited to embark on this new era of AI-agent powered future with the NVIDIA platform."

The edge AI market size is projected to grow from $24.05 billion in 2024 to $356.84 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 27.786% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Key Features of the KULR Xero Vibe Solution:

Advanced Vibration Mitigation : KULR Xero Vibe utilizes proprietary vibration reduction technology to minimize mechanical stress, enhancing the reliability and longevity of AI edge devices.

: KULR Xero Vibe utilizes proprietary vibration reduction technology to minimize mechanical stress, enhancing the reliability and longevity of AI edge devices. Seamless AI Integration : While reducing vibration to virtually zero , KULR Xero Vibe is enhanced by NVIDIA Jetson platform's real-time data processing and machine learning at the edge, unlocking new possibilities for AI-driven operations.

: While reducing vibration to virtually zero , KULR Xero Vibe is enhanced by NVIDIA Jetson platform's real-time data processing and machine learning at the edge, unlocking new possibilities for AI-driven operations. Durability in Harsh Environments: Designed for rugged and mission-critical use cases, the KXV solution supports operations in extreme conditions, making it ideal for industrial, aerospace, and defense applications.

Applications Across Industries:

The KULR Xero Vibe solution unlocks transformative opportunities across various sectors, including:

Data Centers : Enables data center fan cooling systems to run more efficiently and environmentally friendly which lowers operational and capex costs.

: Enables data center fan cooling systems to run more efficiently and environmentally friendly which lowers operational and capex costs. Wind-Powered Turbines : Diminished mechanical breakdown extends system lifespan leading to increased energy efficiency.

: Diminished mechanical breakdown extends system lifespan leading to increased energy efficiency. Bitcoin : Lowers energy consumption by generating less noise and reduced mechanical wear and tear in proof-of-work mining applications.

: Lowers energy consumption by generating less noise and reduced mechanical wear and tear in proof-of-work mining applications. Robotics : Ensures seamless operation in precision robotics for industrial automation.

: Ensures seamless operation in precision robotics for industrial automation. Aerospace, Defense, and Electric Aviation: Enables robust performance in mission-critical applications requiring ruggedized systems.

Navitas Semiconductor , a next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, recently announced it will showcase several breakthroughs for AI data centers, EVs, and mobile technology at CES 2025 (Tech West, Venetian suite 29-335, January 7th - 10th). Navitas was recently acknowledged as the Top 500 fastest-growing technology company, by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, for the third consecutive year.

From the news: The "Planet Navitas" suite will showcase the company's mission to 'Electrify our World' by advancing the transition from legacy silicon to next-generation, clean energy, GaN and SiC power semiconductors. These technologies are designed for high growth markets that demand the highest efficiency and power density, such as AI data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), and mobile. Additionally, Navitas will demonstrate how GaN and SiC technologies contribute to reducing carbon-footprint, with the potential to save over 6,000 megatons of CO2 per year by 2050.

Major technology and system breakthroughs include:

World's only 650V bi-directional GaNFast power ICs: Game-changing, disruptive GaN technology for next-generation solutions that require the highest efficiency and power density, with the lowest complexity, and significant component reduction.

World's First 8.5 kW AI Data Center Power Supply: See the world's first 8.5 kW OCP power solution achieving 98% efficiency for AI and hyperscale data centers. Featuring high-power GaNSafe power ICs and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs in 3-Phase Interleaved CCM Totem-Pole PFC and 3-Phase LLC topologies to provide the highest efficiency, performance, and lowest component count.

World's Highest Power Density AI Power Supply: Navitas delivers efficient 4.5 kW power in the smallest power-supply form-factor for the latest AI GPUs that demand 3x more power per rack. The optimized design uses high-power GaNSafe ICs and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs enabling the world's highest power density with 137 W/in3 and over 97% efficiency.

'IntelliWeave' Patented Digital Control Optimized for AI Data Center Power Supplies: Combined with high-power GaNSafe and Gen-3 'Fast' SiC MOSFETs to enable PFC peak efficiencies of 99.3% and reduce power losses by 30% compared to existing solutions.

Automotive Qualified (AEC-Q101) Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs with 'trench-assisted planar' technology: Enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, GeneSiC technology leads on performance with the Gen-3 'Fast' SiC MOSFETs with 'trench-assisted planar' technology. This proprietary technology provides world-leading performance over temperature, delivering cool-running, fast-switching, and superior robustness to support faster charging EVs and up to 3x more powerful AI data centers.

GaNSlim: Simple. Fast. Integrated: A new generation of highly-integrated GaN power ICs that will further simplify and speed the development of small form factor, high-power-density applications by offering the highest level of integration and thermal performance. Target applications include chargers for mobile devices and laptops, TV power supplies, and lighting systems of up to 500W.

SiCPAK High-Power Modules - Built for Endurance and Performance: Utilizing industry-leading 'trench-assisted planar'-gate technology and epoxy-resin potting for increased power cycling and long-lasting reliability, SiCPAK modules offer compact form factors and provide cost-effective, power-dense solutions for applications including EV charging, drives, solar, and energy storage systems (ESS).

New Advancements in our Leading GaNFast & GeneSiC technology: GaNSense motor drive ICs with bi-directional loss-less current sensing, voltage sensing, and temperature protection, further enhancing performance and robustness beyond what is achievable by any discrete GaN or discrete silicon device. GeneSiC MOSFET die specifically optimized for EV traction modules with additional screening and gold metallization for sintering.



Sustainable Solutions: Discover Navitas' vision to reduce up to 6 Gtons/year of CO2 by 2050 with technologies that offer higher efficiency, density, and grid independence.

Powering AI data centers with renewable energy, Bloom Energy, the world leader in stationary fuel cell power generation, recently announced that it has signed a supply agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) for up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of its products, the largest commercial procurement of fuel cells in the world to date. As part of this agreement, AEP has placed an order for 100 megawatts (MW) of fuel cells with further expansion orders expected in 2025.

From the news: The agreement expands Bloom's previous work with AEP to deploy solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) in commercial and industrial settings. Bloom Energy's fuel cell solutions can be rapidly deployed and offer very high availability - a combination of attributes that are not offered by any other commercial solution. Bloom fuel cell deployments have very high-power density, 100 MW per acre. The initial installation of Bloom's fuel cells will help meet the immediate power of AI data centers.

"I am delighted that there is strong market recognition that the Bloom Energy platform is the ideal choice for powering AI data centers. We are thrilled to be working with AEP as they lead the charge to bring innovative solutions to the transforming electricity market," said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy. "With our proven track record of more than 1.3 GW deployed, and a fully functional factory that can deliver GWs of products per year, we are ready and able to meet this rapid electricity demand growth."

From the news: The solution will provide power with 34% lower CO2 emissions than today's displaced marginal generation resources in PJM Interconnection. When running on natural gas, the solution also virtually eliminates SOx and NOx emissions. Bloom's fuel cells can run on 100% hydrogen or any blend thereof with natural gas, providing flexibility to continue lowering its carbon footprint in the future.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects electricity generation to increase by 68 percent by 2050. The marriage of AI and energy is critical for the path forward.

KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR) has a long history of technology focused on sustainability and is now taking their technology to the edge of innovation with AI.

