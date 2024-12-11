Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings), an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced a strategic partnership with Apollo Solar and Battery (Apollo), a prominent international solar consulting firm and founder of the Catalyst Network. The Catalyst Network unites over 140 EPCs, equipment OEMs, and solar industry professionals nationwide. This partnership positions TAG as the exclusive commercial finance arm for Apollo's clients and Catalyst members, delivering tailored financial solutions to support a diverse range of commercial solar projects.





TAG and Apollo Form Partnership for Commercial Solar



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10857/233251_1.jpg

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group Commented:

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for TAG and Apollo Solar as we collaborate to advance the renewable energy sector. With the U.S. solar market projected to add more than 250 gigawatts of capacity by 2029 and commercial solar installations growing by 44% year-over-year in Q3 2024, the opportunity for growth and innovation is immense. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower both Apollo and the Catalyst Network members to seize these opportunities with tailored financing solutions that drive impactful, sustainable commercial solar projects that drive significant growth and environmental impact."

Steve Tomazewski, Founder of Apollo and Catalyst Commented:

"TAG's unique business model, The TAG GRID, and proprietary commercial financing solutions make them an excellent partner for Apollo in our mission to provide solar go to market solutions for contractors and installers. For example, one Apollo's current clients, Toro Construction, a minority-owned general contractcor in the Chicago-area, is expanding its business by entering the commercial solar space. TAG's proprietary commercial financing solutions will be a perfect complement to the work Apollo is doing to make this new line of business a success for Toro."

TAG's partnership with Apollo and Inclusion in the Catalyst Network will bring the following benefits:

Comprehensive Financial Solutions for Catalyst Network Members

As the exclusive commercial finance partner, TAG will provide its proprietary financing options designed to meet the unique needs of the Catalyst Network members. By leveraging its expertise in renewable energy financing, TAG aims to streamline project funding processes, enhance operational efficiencies, and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Fostering Strategic Growth and Sustainability

The partnership underscores TAG's commitment to supporting the renewable energy industry and advancing sustainable energy solutions. With over 140 members in Apollo's Catalyst Network, the collaboration is poised to accelerate the adoption of renewable technologies, foster economic growth, and enhance energy resilience nationwide.

Strengthening the Renewable Energy Sector

TAG's deep knowledge and leadership in renewable energy financing complement Apollo Solar and Battery's extensive experience in solar consulting and network management. This collaboration is expected to set a new standard for strategic partnerships in the renewable energy sector, paving the way for innovative solutions and strengthened industry relationships.

The Commercial Solar Market Opportunity in the U.S.

The U.S. commercial solar energy market is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the U.S. is on track to install more than 400 GW of solar capacity by 2030, with commercial and industrial installations playing a critical role in this expansion. Federal tax incentives, including the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), and state-level renewable energy mandates are driving significant investment in the sector.

The commercial solar segment is already experiencing rapid expansion. In the third quarter of 2024, commercial solar installations reached 535 MWdc, representing a 17% increase from the previous quarter and a remarkable 44% growth compared to the same period in 2023. Businesses are increasingly turning to solar solutions for energy independence and sustainability, driven by advancements in technology and favorable policies such as the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

TAG's partnership with Apollo positions both organizations to capitalize on these market trends. By delivering financing solutions that address the evolving needs of solar commercial projects, TAG and Apollo Solar aim to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy across the U.S.

About TAG

At The Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

Follow us on X: @AwarenessGroup1

Follow us on LinkedIn: Awareness Group on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233251

SOURCE: The Awareness Group