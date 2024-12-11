Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it is participating in the Artificial Intelligence network of British Columbia ("AInBC") Demo night. AInBC will be hosting multiple events across the city as part of the 38th annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS), taking place from December 8 to December 14, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

NeurIPS is the world's premier gathering for researchers, practitioners, and thought leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning. This year's conference promises to be a dynamic event, featuring cutting-edge presentations, workshops, and discussions on AI advancements that are shaping the future of technology.

As a company at the forefront of AI-driven innovation, Railtown AI will showcase its industry-leading platform that empowers software developers to optimize and accelerate their workflows. With a mission to redefine how engineering teams harness the power of AI, Railtown AI's Developer Productivity Platform enables developers to focus on writing code, faster root cause analysis, quicker debugging, more efficient code reviews, with intelligent insights and automation that drive operational excellence and best practices.

"We are thrilled to participate in the AInBC Demo night in our home city of Vancouver," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI. "This conference is a unique opportunity to engage with some of the brightest minds and companies from British Columbia in AI and showcase how Railtown AI is driving meaningful change for software teams around the world, AInBC is doing a great job drawing attention to the amazing AI ecosystem in British Columbia."

During the AInBC Demo Night, Railtown AI's team will be on-site to present its technology and take questions from fellow innovators while exploring emerging trends in artificial intelligence and discuss opportunities for collaboration. Attendees are encouraged to visit with the Railtown team, where they can experience live demonstrations of the company's innovative platform and learn more about its impact on the software development lifecycle.

NeurIPS 2024 marks a significant milestone for Vancouver, bringing together a global audience of AI experts and enthusiasts to a city known for its vibrant tech ecosystem. Railtown AI's involvement underscores the Company's commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening the local and international AI communities.

For more information about Railtown AI, please visit www.railtown.ai. To learn more about AInBC and all their events please visit https://ainbc.ai/. To learn more about NeurIPS 2024 conference, visit www.destinationvancouver.com/conference/neurips2024.

About AI in BC

AInBC unites AI professionals from industry and academia, led by distinguished experts to drive innovation and excellence. We offer collaboration opportunities, exclusive resources, and events that shape the future of artificial intelligence.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, has developed a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform called Conductor. Artificial intelligence and automation that performs tasks as well as streamlining, enhancing, and accelerating Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) through Speed, Quality, Automation and Best Practices which are the cornerstones and foundation of the Conductor platform.

We purposely built the Conductor platform to help Software Companies and Software Developers save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

