A European research group has adapted a soiling model for use across the continent, analyzing scenarios with complete and partial rain cleaning to calculate energy losses and increases in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), marking Europe's first techno-economic PV soiling assessment. A global team of researchers has completed Europe's first continent-wide techno-economic analysis of PV soiling losses. The researchers developed soiling maps by interpolating analytical data and calibrating it with ground-measured losses from sensors across Europe. They evaluated the cleaning effect of rain under ...

