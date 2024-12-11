Following the Recent Flink Forward Jakarta Event, Ververica Continues to Showcase its Impact on Providing Real-Time Solutions Globally

Ververica, creators of Apache Flink® and a leader in real-time data streaming, celebrated its growing global presence at Flink Forward Jakarta (part of the flagship premier data streaming events). As a proud creator and organizer of Flink Forward events worldwide, Ververica continues to reinforce its commitment to empowering businesses globally with real-time data streaming solutions for businesses to stay competitive in rapidly evolving environments.

One of the standout examples of this innovation is Ververica's partnership with OneU, part of One Mount Group, a leader in digital consumer ecosystems in Southeast Asia. The partnership allowed OneU to modernize financial operations and enhance real-time fraud detection capabilities.

To support enterprises in addressing these challenges, Ververica has released a detailed case study on its collaboration with One Mount Group. This resource demonstrates how adopting real-time data streaming can enhance fraud prevention, improve operational efficiency, and elevate customer satisfaction. Additionally, it highlights how Ververica's cutting-edge Unified Streaming Data Platform tackles the growing concerns of cybersecurity threats, showcasing its value in today's market. "Ververica's Unified Streaming Data Platform has been instrumental in enabling us to scale operations while ensuring the security and efficiency of our platform," said Quan Phuong, Head of System Platform at One Mount Group. "Its unique features, such as Flink SQL and multi-tenancy support, allow us to innovate and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink®, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica.com.

