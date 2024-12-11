ZEDRA (or the "Company"), a global specialist provider of Active Wealth, Corporate Global Expansion, Funds and Pension Incentives services, today announces it has joined forces with Gryphon, an Ohio-headquartered Fund Administrator, providing accounting, administration, and tax preparation and advisory services to the private fund ecosystem.

This strategic development will enhance ZEDRA's comprehensive global fund service offering, allowing Fund Managers and General Partners to consolidate their service provider and outsourcing needs into one streamlined solution. The transaction significantly expands ZEDRA's U.S. Fund Administration business, doubling its size and positioning the Company in an enviable position with a strong presence throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe.

With over $10 billion in assets under administration, Gryphon has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services to private funds. By integrating Gryphon's services into ZEDRA's existing portfolio, this brings their combined assets under administration to circa $30 billion. This partnership will provide clients with an unparalleled, comprehensive suite of fund solutions designed to meet all of their back-office and tax reporting needs.

Joining forces with Gryphon represents the next step in ZEDRA's international growth strategy under the support of Corsair and BCI, who partnered with the Company as its majority investor in 2018 and as a minority investor in 2023, respectively.

Today's announcement also follows ZEDRA's acquisition of Atlas Fund Services in 2022, which solidified its foothold in the Western hemisphere and enhanced its ability to service U.S. and Latin American investment managers from Atlas' offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Curaçao.

ZEDRA Chief Executive Officer Ivo Hemelraad commented, "We are delighted to welcome Gryphon into the ZEDRA family. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide fund managers and their investors with a complete, end-to-end solution that streamlines operations and enhances efficiency in the U.S. and globally. Gryphon's expertise and commitment to excellence are a natural fit for our organisation, and we look forward to working together."

Gryphon Founder Chief Executive Officer Chris MacLaren remarked, "We are excited to join forces with ZEDRA. Our shared vision of providing a premium experience for fund managers and their investors through comprehensive, high-quality solutions made this partnership an ideal match. Together, we will be able to offer our clients even greater depth and support as they navigate the complexities of their business."

Both companies will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for all clients and employees.

