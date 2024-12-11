Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that it presented encore data from its Phase 2b study of MM120 (lysergide D-tartrate or LSD), the Company's lead product candidate in generalized anxiety disorder, at the ACNP 2024 Congress taking place December 8 11 in Phoenix, AZ.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Functional and sexual disability, and quality of life after one dose of MM120 (lysergide) in adults with generalized anxiety disorder

Format: Poster

Presenter: Paula Jacobson, Ph.D., Executive Director, Clinical Development, MindMed

Title: Rapid and durable response to a single dose of MM120 (lysergide) in generalized anxiety disorder: A dose-optimization study

Format: Poster

Presenter: Dan Karlin, M.D., M.A., Chief Medical Officer, MindMed

Posters are available on MindMed's Company website.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

This press release is not sanctioned by ACNP.

