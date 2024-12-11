Viasat, Inc.: Message Received: Viasat Continues Direct-to-Device Showcase with First Demonstration in United Arab Emirates

Viasat and Skylo have shared messages from a mobile device over satellite for the first time in the country in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA): marking the third major demo this quarter.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec., 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it has successfully demonstrated direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity for the first time in the United Arab Emirates.

Viasat successfully sent satellite-enabled two-way messages and SoS messages for attendees at this week's Abu Dhabi Space Debate event. The showcase took place alongside the event at the headquarters of the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

It marks Viasat's third successful showcase this quarter following high-profile demonstrations in both India and Saudi Arabia. The company is continuing to work with a range of ecosystem partners and international regulators to highlight the feasibility for direct-to-device applications in bringing satellite connectivity to millions more around the world.

The tests used a commercial Android smartphone enabled for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity with an over-the-top messaging application. Separate messages were successfully sent over two of Viasat's highly reliable L-band satellites which orbit above Asia. They were enabled by 3GPP standards-based NTN service infrastructure installed in Viasat's gateways by Skylo, a Viasat ecosystem partner.

D2D is an emerging technology which allows everyday devices - like mobile phones, cars or industrial machinery - to connect seamlessly to both terrestrial and satellite connectivity without the need for additional dedicated hardware. The technology follows new global mobile 3GPP release 17 standards, which are being adopted by satellite operators, mobile network operators, handset and chipset manufacturers.

The demonstration was enabled by Viasat's highly reliable L-band satellite capabilities. Importantly, the company's approach of using already-licensed and dedicated satellite spectrum will enable it to work with mobile network operators to provide these services in the future without sacrificing or interfering with any terrestrial spectrum.

Kevin Cohen, VP, Direct to Device Partnerships, Viasat, said: "In regions all over the world, millions of people do not have access to consistent, reliable networks. Satellite-enabled D2D could help reduce these barriers by allowing people to stay safe, secure, and connected when terrestrial services are interrupted or unavailable. That is why we're excited by the opportunity. We'd like to thank TDRA and our international partners for their support."

