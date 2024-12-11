Run in partnership with NVIDIA, GitHub, and WeTransact, the GenAI Accelerator empowers businesses to maximize the potential of generative AI

- With 300 applications, TurinTech AI was selected as part of a 12-strong cohort, reflecting an acceptance rate of less than 4%

TurinTech AI, a leader in AI-driven code optimization, has today been announced as one of 12 pioneering companies for the inaugural Microsoft UK GenAI Accelerator.

The prestigious program, run in partnership with NVIDIA, GitHub, and WeTransact, aims to empower innovative businesses to maximize the potential of generative AI, driving forward groundbreaking solutions and accelerating their path to market success.

The GenAI Accelerator offers comprehensive support, including technical guidance and exclusive go-to-market opportunities, enabling participants to reach new customers and accelerate revenue streams. With hundreds of applicants, TurinTech was selected as part of a 12-strong cohort, reflecting an acceptance rate of less than 4%. The company was chosen for the strength of its idea, technical readiness, customer reach, and future aspirations.

"Being selected for the Microsoft UK GenAI Accelerator is a significant milestone for TurinTech," said Dr Leslie Kanthan, CEO of TurinTech. "This opportunity will enhance our capabilities in AI-driven code optimization, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our clients. We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft, NVIDIA, GitHub, and WeTransact to advance our mission of transforming code optimization through AI."

TurinTech's participation in the accelerator underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of AI. The company is dedicated to leveraging this opportunity to further develop its solutions and contribute to the broader AI community.

For more information about TurinTech and its AI-driven code optimization solutions, please visit www.turintech.ai.

About TurinTech

TurinTech AI is the leader in code optimization for machine learning and data-intensive applications. Its flagship products, Artemis AI and evoML, help companies easily unlock the full potential of their code and data through Generative AI. Clients benefit from operating faster while also being more sustainable and efficient.

For more information visit TurinTech AI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211155957/en/

Contacts:

ljones@thecommsco.com