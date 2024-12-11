Juniper Green Energy has signed an agreement to buy 1 GW of First Solar's Series 7 FT1 cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film PV modules. The modules will power projects in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. From pv magazine India Juniper Green Energy has signed an agreement with First Solar to procure 1 GW of its Series 7 FT1 CdTe thin-ilm solar panels. Gurgaon-based Juniper Green Energy said it plans to deploy the modules in projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra over the next financial year. First Solar will deliver the PV modules from its Chennai factory over a ...

