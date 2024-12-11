Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent to install two (2) of the Company's Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker machines at Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans ("Boomtown Casino"), located in the historic French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. The installation is subject to Jackpot obtaining the customary regulatory and licensing approvals.

Each new table installed represents additional monthly recurring revenue to the Company.

Jackpot President and CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian, states, "We are very excited to announce this new partnership with Boomtown Casino. Jackpot has signed Letters of Intent with three (3) PENN Entertainment properties in Louisiana, and a strong pipeline of several additional casinos in the U.S. We continue to experience significant demand for Jackpot Blitz® across the United States, and worldwide. We anticipate our momentum will continue to build through 2024 and beyond, as we acquire more licenses and new properties to our installation base."

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in in Canada and the U.S., including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

