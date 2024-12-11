Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - LSEB Creative Corp. (OTCQB: LSEB) (the "Company"), a dynamic new leader in the fashion industry, is pleased to provide an update on its influencer partnership initiatives. Over the past year, the Company's flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear, has executed a strategic approach to influencer marketing, amplifying its reach and engagement within the competitive luxury swimwear sector.

Since launching these efforts, Lauren Bentley Swimwear has partnered with over eight influencers spanning Canada, the USA, the UK, and Western Europe. These collaborators, who boast follower counts ranging from 85,000 to 1 million, bring unique attributes to the table, including inspiring mothers, a former reality star, a fitness coach, and a celebrity stylist. Their diversified audiences amplify the brand's reach, ensuring visibility across both primary and secondary target markets.

The latest collaboration features fitness influencer Oxana Rumyantseva of Miami (@oxana.fit on Instagram), with an impressive following of 859,000. Content from this partnership is set to debut in early 2025, promising to engage new audiences while reinforcing Lauren Bentley Swimwear's commitment to timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship.

"Influencer marketing has been an integral part of our strategy to enhance brand recognition and connect with our sophisticated clientele," said Lauren Bentley, CEO of LSEB Creative Corp. "These partnerships reflect our dedication to building meaningful relationships that resonate with our target demographic while delivering a lasting impact on our brand's visibility and growth trajectory."

To stay updated on the brand's influencer collaborations and campaigns, supporters are encouraged to follow @laurenbentleyswim on Instagram.

LSEB Creative Corp. remains committed to leveraging innovative strategies to elevate its flagship brand while pursuing new opportunities to expand its reach and influence in the global fashion market.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTCQB: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, redefining luxury swimwear through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company is dedicated to delivering timeless elegance and unmatched craftsmanship, setting new standards of sophistication and innovation in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

