Our silver price prediction is bullish. Silver will test former ATH in 2025, and set new highs between 2026 and 2027. Bullish price targets are $50 in 2025 and $77 before 2028. RELATED - Will Silver Ever Hit $50 An Ounce? InvestingHaven's silver forecast is based on 2 decades of deep analysis, focused on understanding ...

