Cyient Opens New State-of-the-Art Office in Sydney, Expanding its Footprint in Australia

With a seating capacity of over 100+ associates, the center aims to foster groundbreaking solutions and propel technological advancements.

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering services company, announces the launch of its new office in Sydney, Australia, located in Parramatta, New South Wales. This strategic expansion underscores Cyient's commitment to the Australian market, strengthening its position and enhancing its capabilities to serve customers across the connectivity sector.

Located in one of Australia's most dynamic business districts, the new office will accommodate over 100+ associates. With modern infrastructure and advanced facilities, the Parramatta office will enable Cyient to deepen its partnerships with leading connectivity providers, creating a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and operational excellence.

"Our new office in Parramatta is a critical component of Cyient's growth strategy in Australia," said Vikram Chimalgi, Senior Vice President & Global Delivery Head - Communications, Cyient. "This investment reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers while establishing a stronger, localized presence. The enhanced proximity to our partners allows us to deliver unparalleled service, empowering them with innovative technology and agile solutions to succeed in an evolving digital landscape."

In addition to bolstering support for Cyient's connectivity clients, the new office positions the company to explore and expand opportunities in additional sectors. By increasing its operational base in Parramatta, Cyient is also well-placed to attract top talent and collaborate closely with local industry players.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering for creating a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Gowtham Uyalla Kaizzen PR gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com Phalguna Hari jandhyala Cyient phalguna.harijandhyala@cyient.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyient-opens-new-state-of-the-art-office-in-sydney-expanding-its-footprint-in-australia-302328850.html