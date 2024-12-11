GENinCode: CARDIO inCode Publication in International Journal of Cardiology Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention

Individuals with a high polygenic risk are likely to derive the most benefit from lifestyle change and/or therapeutic intervention

GENinCode U.S., the genetics company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease, announces the publication in the International Journal of Cardiology Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention of a clinical research study on the 'Interplay between Lifestyle Factors and Polygenic Risk for Incident Coronary Heart Disease in a Large Multiethnic Cohort' 1.

The publication investigated a subset of over 60,000 adult individuals with no history of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) from the Genetic Epidemiology Resource in Adult Health and Aging (GERA) multi-ethnic cohort at Kaiser Permanente Northern California, USA. The study followed the individuals over an average follow-up of 14 years, using CARDIO inCode-Score® (CIC-SCORE) to assess the interplay of polygenic risk with lifestyle on the incidence of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD).

Following the March 2024 publication in the American Society of Preventive Cardiology journal, this latest study shows that genetic and lifestyle (smoking, diet, exercise) factors are independently associated with incident CHD and lifestyle and genetic predisposition both influence the risk of incidence of coronary heart disease. The results showed that individuals with high polygenic risk are likely to derive the most benefit from lifestyle change and/or therapeutic intervention, supporting the inclusion of polygenic risk assessment in lifestyle interventions. For individuals with a high polygenic risk, a favourable lifestyle is associated with a 52% lower rate of CHD compared with an unfavourable lifestyle. This means that identifying individuals with an unfavourable lifestyle and high polygenic risk score and changing their behaviour to adopt a favourable lifestyle following a Mediterranean diet, regular physical exercise and non-smoking would halve their risk of a CHD event including non-fatal AMI, angina and coronary revascularisation procedures (coronary by-pass or percutaneous intervention) or CHD death. The research was presented at the ESC CardioGenomics 2024 conference on 6 December 2024 in Antwerp, Belgium.

CARDIO inCode-Score is being clinically adopted in leading US healthcare institutions and has received the grant of its CPT PLA code from the American Medical Association for health insurance coverage and reimbursement. CARDIO inCode-Score will also be included in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Clinical Lab Fee Schedule from 2025.

Matthew Walls, CEO of GENinCode US Inc said:"This lifestyle publication continues to strengthen the importance of polygenic risk assessment to prevent Coronary Heart Disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally and CHD is the most common form of the disease. We are delighted with the publication showing the clinical utility of CARDIO inCode-Score to identify individuals most at risk of Coronary Heart Disease, enabling targeted treatment and a breakthrough in preventive care.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772487524001156

For more information visit www.genincode.com

Contact Information

Matthew Walls

CEO

mwalls@genincode.com

00447887501998





SOURCE: GENinCode

View the original press release on accesswire.com