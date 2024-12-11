Level1Analytics® Powered by Intraprise: Level1Analytics Powered by Intraprise Offers a New Dashboard, Advancing Data Delivery to Financial Institutions

Level1Analytics Powered by Intraprise Announces Their Most Enhanced Product Update in Company History improving the valuation process for financial institutions of any size

Level1Analytics Powered by Intraprise excitedly announces their most enhanced product update in the company's history. This update brings to market the most cutting-edge platform available for Mortgage Servicing Rights clients; clients will continue to access the accurate data service and interpretation they know and love, while benefitting from significant advancements in data and analysis delivery.

Backed by responsive service and unrivaled experience, Level1Analytics maintains their longstanding commitment to providing the most effective technology. This product update serves as an opportunity to provide financial institutions of any size with the resources they need to compete with the largest in the industry; and, these enhancements, many requested by clients, promise to improve efficiency. Clients will experience a faster product, with insights available immediately.

Dr. Thomas J. Healy, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer at Intraprise says, "Our team is proud to have over 30 years of experience in delivering accurate, defensible valuations to our clients, regardless of their size. With this product update, we have an exciting opportunity to advance that data service with a new, intuitive dashboard that streamlines and simplifies valuations for our clients."

New Features & Key Benefits:

New layout streamlines access to accurate data, at any time

Updated Reports provide instantaneous results: Attribution Report, Modeled vs Actual Prepayments, Rate Sensitivity, and Trend Data

Enhanced Login Page and Password Management enable convenience without compromising security

Auto launch feature will run standard monthly reports

Level1Analytics offers a comprehensive set of analytical reporting instruments designed to service and interpret data. The Level1Analytics valuation model, which uses a custom proprietary prepayment model analyzing 25MM conventional and government loans, utilizes several different sets of loan data to deliver more accurate data analysis. Thus, it avoids guesswork and provides the reliable, defensible analysis banks need to make sound decisions.

The new dashboard is available now, and the Level1Analytics team is ready with expertise and service to assist current and new clients.

About Level1Analytics Powered by Intraprise:

With the groundwork for Level1Analytics dating back to the 1980's, our team has been dedicated to building reliable, trustworthy valuation software for decades. Our combined 50+ years of industry experience demonstrate our passion for and dedication to the field of financial valuation and value modeling, partnered with an unwavering commitment to excellent customer service. And, with Intraprise's engineering capabilities and record of success in the Digital Technology field backing Level1Analytics' industry knowledge, the team promises innovative and transformative data services for the financial services industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Csku7DfUiqY

Contact Information

