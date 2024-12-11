CBD Life Sciences Inc. Looking to Acquire a Cannabis Growth License in North Las Vegas

Target Acquisition Valued at $10 Million with Projected 2025 Gross Revenue of $5 Million, Positioning CBDL for Explosive Growth in Nevada's Burgeoning Cannabis Market

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leader in CBD innovation, announces its intent to acquire a cannabis growth license in North Las Vegas, a move that could serve as a transformative step in the company's evolution. With a target business value of $10 million and a projected $5 million in gross revenue by 2025, this acquisition positions CBDL at the forefront of Nevada's thriving cannabis cultivation market, which is projected to surpass $1.3 billion by 2025.

Expanding beyond its already successful CBD product portfolio, this acquisition will enable CBDL to enter the cannabis cultivation and distribution space, capitalizing on the robust demand for high-quality cannabis products in Nevada and across the nation. This strategic pivot is set to unlock significant revenue potential while solidifying the company's status as a dual-market powerhouse in both CBD and cannabis.

The Nevada Cannabis Market: A Strategic Opportunity

Nevada is one of the most dynamic cannabis markets in the United States, driven by strong consumer demand, progressive regulations, and a booming tourism industry. North Las Vegas, located within Clark County, offers a unique advantage for cannabis cultivation due to its proximity to Las Vegas' 40+ million annual tourists and access to key distribution channels. With legalization trends continuing to sweep the nation, Nevada's cannabis market remains a critical growth hub for companies like CBDL.

Securing a cannabis growth license in this region offers unparalleled potential. Cannabis cultivation facilities in Nevada have demonstrated the ability to generate annual revenues ranging from $1.5 million to $5 million, depending on scale and efficiency. For CBDL, this venture could create new revenue streams and provide significant competitive advantages in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Diversifying Revenue and Strengthening Market Position

The cannabis growth license acquisition aligns with CBDL's long-term strategy of diversification and growth. In addition to providing a new revenue channel, this venture allows the company to vertically integrate its operations, controlling production quality while reducing costs. Vertical integration is particularly advantageous in the cannabis industry, where consistency, compliance, and quality are key differentiators.

By producing cannabis in-house, CBDL gains greater control over the supply chain and opens doors to additional high-margin opportunities, including:

White-label partnerships with other cannabis brands.

Direct-to-consumer sales through dispensaries.

Product development leveraging CBDL's expertise in formulating premium CBD products.

This expansion also strengthens CBDL's ability to cater to diverse consumer preferences, from recreational cannabis users to medical patients seeking relief through high-quality cannabis products.

Revenue Projections That Excite

As part of this expansion, CBDL anticipates a substantial increase in its revenue trajectory. The company's current growth momentum, evidenced by a 1,405.46% revenue increase since February 2024, underscores its ability to scale effectively and capitalize on new opportunities. The projected $5 million in gross revenue from this cannabis growth license by 2025 could propel CBDL to new heights, allowing it to reinvest in operations, marketing, and product innovation.

Additionally, the Nevada cannabis market benefits from one of the most business-friendly taxation systems in the country, providing further incentives for long-term profitability. Coupled with its flourishing tourism industry and expanding local customer base, this acquisition represents a near-perfect synergy between market opportunity and company capabilities.

Endless Possibilities for Growth and Innovation

The cannabis industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with significant advancements in cultivation technology, product innovation, and consumer awareness. By establishing a foothold in North Las Vegas, CBDL can leverage these trends to develop cutting-edge products that appeal to a wide range of consumers. The potential for partnerships with dispensaries, research institutions, and wellness companies further underscores the limitless growth opportunities this acquisition presents.

"This is not just another step for CBD Life Sciences Inc. - it's a leap toward redefining our company's future," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBDL. "With a cannabis growth license in North Las Vegas, we are positioned to accelerate our growth, diversify our portfolio, and deliver unmatched value to our shareholders."

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for CBDL

CBDL's entrance into the cannabis cultivation market represents a monumental shift in its operational strategy, but it's only the beginning. As the company continues to explore expansion opportunities in Nevada and other high-growth regions, shareholders and investors can expect exciting updates in the months ahead.

The acquisition of this growth license is more than a business move - it's a testament to CBDL's commitment to innovation, growth, and shareholder value. With the cannabis and CBD markets projected to reach record-breaking revenues in the coming years, CBDL is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the wellness industry.

For more information, please visit CBD Life Sciences Inc.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a leader in the CBD and wellness industries, specializing in premium CBD products and innovative solutions. With a proven track record of growth and a forward-thinking approach, CBDL continues to expand its presence in emerging markets, driving shareholder value and industry leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

