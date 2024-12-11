Ideon Media and JWP Connatix Forge Partnership to Advance Video Advertising Solutions in Canada

Partnership Unlocks Premium Audiences for Brands and Agencies

Ideon Media, Canada's leading independent digital media company, today announced a strategic partnership with JWP Connatix, the most comprehensive video technology and monetization platform in the industry. This collaboration combines Ideon's deep expertise in blending data, creative, and media to drive impactful results, with JWP Connatix's cutting-edge video and data solutions, unlocking new opportunities for advertisers to curate premium local audiences across desktop, mobile and connected television.

Through this partnership, Ideon Media will represent private marketplace and data-curated deals across Canada, harnessing JWP Connatix's advanced predictive audience targeting solutions to connect local Canadian media audiences with global media companies boasting strong Canadian viewership. JWP Connatix's Data Intelligence Suite powers audience-first contextual targeting by combining external privacy-safe audience insights with unique contextual processing directly from video content on the page. This approach allows advertisers to pinpoint the video content audiences are watching and deliver relevant, engaging videos in a privacy-safe way.

As consumer demand for Connected TV (CTV) continues to rise, this partnership will also cater to the French-Canadian market, with Ideon Media driving demand for French-first CTV inventory and Quebec-based advertisers. By offering premium video inventory through both programmatic and Direct IO solutions, the collaboration ensures brands can effortlessly connect with diverse, highly engaged Canadian audiences.

"We're thrilled to partner with JWP Connatix to expand access to our premium video inventory, connecting Canadian advertisers with highly targeted and valuable audiences," says Kevin Bartus, President and CEO, Ideon Media. "This partnership underscores our commitment to driving meaningful monetization opportunities for publishers while delivering innovative, high-impact advertising solutions."

Mike Caprio, SVP, GM of Global Advertising at JWP Connatix, added, "Ideon Media's strong relationships with Canadian agencies and brands make them the perfect partner to help us expand our presence in Canada. Together, we're providing advertisers with powerful tools to engage targeted, high-quality audiences effectively while bringing more premium and unique demand to our publisher partners through local representation. This collaboration highlights our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive value across the entire media ecosystem."

This partnership comes on the heels of the recent JWP Connatix merger, which enables the company to serve the entire media ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for broadcasters, publishers, and advertisers.

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company, offering exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications. Reaching 19 million engaged Canadians, Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic, and native platforms. With a focus on empowering brands through cutting-edge storytelling, Ideon delivers unparalleled results for advertisers and publishers alike.

ABOUT JWP Connatix

JWP Connatix is the most comprehensive independent video technology and monetization platform, helping broadcasters, publishers, and advertisers deliver premium streaming and online video experiences while maximizing video revenue across all screens. The company offers an end-to-end platform that streamlines live and on-demand video with hybrid monetization models, unique data and insights, unmatched customer service, and the largest independent premium video marketplace, providing the entire media ecosystem with enhanced scale, transparency, and revenue.

JWP Connatix is an indispensable partner to over 7,000+ global customers, including 80% of the top 25 comScore US publishers, and delivers 30B+ video plays and impressions to consumers every month. The company is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, Eindhoven, Skopje, and Tel Aviv.

