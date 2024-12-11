Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VirtuSpect, Inc.: VirtuSpect Launches Home Office Inspection Solution for Highly Regulated Financial Services Providers

Finanznachrichten News

Banks and financial institutions can now efficiently meet FINRA inspection requirements

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / VirtuSpect, a leading provider of intelligent inspection management solutions, today announced the availability of Virtual Secure Office for FINRA (VSO-FINRA), a platform designed to help financial institutions comply with FINRA's regulations.

The VSO platform streamlines virtual inspection for residential supervisory locations (non-branch) and office of supervisory jurisdictional (branch) locations as specified by FINRA Rule 3110.18. VSO enables FINRA branch and non-branch compliance virtually, leveraging policy, procedure, risk assessment, and documentation templates developed by eDelta, a New York-based assurance and advisory service firm for financial institutions. Virtual inspections are completed through an intuitive mobile app, combining secure image and video uploads with conditional logic to validate adherence to compliance requirements.

The cloud-based VSO platform integrates seamlessly with compliance software and automates workflows such as scheduling, notifications, and escalation. Each inspection includes authenticated images, geolocation verification, and encrypted data storage for audit readiness. Inspections take as little as 10 minutes, saving significant time and costs per employee.

"The VSO platform is an essential tool for financial institutions that rely on work-from-home staff that eliminates the need for costly on-site inspectors," said Tim Harris, Chief Executive Officer of VirtuSpect. "Our platform enables, simplifies, and expedites regulatory adherence, but also supports remote work flexibility, giving our clients the ability to improve employee satisfaction while reducing real estate costs."

"With FINRA's post-Covid rule changes and guidance for virtual inspections, institutions have a great opportunity to assure compliance via reliable and efficient remote inspections, eliminating delays and significant travel costs," said Jon Bosco, Managing Partner of eDelta. "VSO offers a unique opportunity to virtually assess FINRA compliance through demonstrating required supervision. We are excited to provide the FINRA compliance templates to complement this initiative."

To learn more about VSO-FINRA, please click here.

To learn more about VirtuSpect's portfolio of advanced inspection services, please visit https://virtuspect.com/

About VirtuSpect, Inc.

VirtuSpect provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) inspection management platform that can help ensure regulatory compliance and enable businesses to streamline operations, reduce risks, and enhance efficiency across all inspection processes. VirtuSpect orchestrates inspection processes by automating workflows and ensuring compliance, while seamlessly integrating with industry-specific enterprise applications. Designed for diverse vertical markets, the platform offers flexible inspection options, including third-party and managed virtual inspections via a mobile app. To learn more, please visit www.virtuspect.com.

Contact:
John Stafford
Parallel Communications Group
515 708-1296
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
jstafford@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: VirtuSpect, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.