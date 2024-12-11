Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce rock chip results from the fall 2024 field sampling program at the Company's 100% owned Copper Eagle copper-gold project, located in Douglas County, Nevada. Several large historic copper mines and development projects lie within 50km of Copper Eagle, including the Anaconda Copper Mine in Yerington, Hudbay Minerals' Mason Project and Kinterra Capital's Pumpkin Hollow Mine (see Figure 1).

During the fall 2024 sampling program, the T2 Metals' field crew located numerous trenches dug by Smith Copper in the 1960s/70s and collected 21 representative rock chip and channel samples where bedrock was exposed. Samples are typically comprised of felsic intrusive rocks and associated contact skarn. While visible oxide copper mineralization occurs at surface at Copper Eagle, assay results also demonstrated that elevated copper grades are present across a broad area of 450m by 150m, even where no mineralization is visible. For samples collected across the project, copper ranged from 0.11% to 2.07%, averaging 0.78%; and silver ranged from 0.17 g/t to 6.05 g/t, averaging 1.82 g/t. Key analytical results are provided in Table 1.

In addition to laboratory multielement assay, samples were laboratory-analysed using a TerraSpec multispectral scanner to help identify prospectivity of the mineralized area and compare to other deposits in Nevada.

Table 1. Elevated assay results from Copper Eagle rock chip sampling. (UTM Zone 11N, WGS84)

Sample No Sample Type Easting Northing Copper (%) Silver (g/t) Description 1030169 ROCKCHIP 278,942 4327440 0.54 0.4 Outcrop/trench 1030171 ROCKCHIP 278,725 4327545 0.89 1.9 Float/trench 1030170 ROCKCHIP 279,002 4327422 1.07 1.2 Outcrop/trench 1030168 ROCKCHIP 278,999 4327435 1.22 4.1 Float/trench 1030167 ROCKCHIP 278,968 4327420 2.07 6.1 Outcrop/trench

The assay results and alteration profile are consistent with an oxidized zone associated with porphyry copper mineralization, similar in style to the outcropping area of the nearby Yerington deposit. Traces of sulfur in samples 1030171 and 1030173 at Copper Eagle, taken from relatively un-weathered part of the mineralization, indicate the presence of copper as sulfides in addition to the carbonates and oxides that are visible in the central part of the exposed area.

"From historical records and previous site visits we have known that Copper Eagle has potential to host a porphyry copper deposit," said Mr Mark Saxon, President and CEO of T2 Metals Corp. "The results from samples taken during the 2024 fall field program are encouraging, and we are now moving ahead with a plan for geophysics to delineate targets at Copper Eagle. The Company's Chief Geologist Anders Hogrelius recently attended the American Exploration and Mining Association conference in Reno to discuss support opportunities with contracting and consulting groups.

T2 Metal's North American project portfolio coupled with the rising demand for copper, silver and gold, makes T2 Metals Corp a well positioned company."

Figure 1. Location of the Copper Eagle Project, Nevada.

Figure 2. Outcrop sampling, Copper Eagle Project, Nevada.

The Copper Eagle copper project is located in Douglas County, Nevada, approximately 21 km southeast of Carson City and 32 km WNW of Yerington. The nearby Yerington mining district is a prolific copper producing region and is host to several world class copper mines and deposits including Yerington (162 mt @ 0.54% Cu) and Ann Mason (2.2 Bt @ 0.29% Cu). The project is secured by 6 granted BLM lode mining claims and is easily accessed by two-wheel drive vehicles utilizing existing access from Nevada State Route 395.

Copper Eagle lies within the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, in the vicinity of world class porphyry and skarn type copper projects. Exploration at Copper Eagle was last recorded over 50 years ago, when significant zones of oxidized copper mineralization were exposed by a consortium of owners (I. Smith, J. Smith and P. Gerken) beneath shallow alluvial cover. Original exploration company records acquired by T2 Metals from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology show trenching at Copper Eagle discovered sulfide and oxide copper mineralization over an area of at least 500 m by 200 m (as reported by consulting geologist Majid Shokohi for Smith Copper, 1971).

All samples were delivered in person for assay and multispectral scanning to the ALS Global laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Samples were analysed using four acid digestion followed by ICP-MS assay (ME-MS61) and four acid digestion and ICP finish with 0.4g assay (Cu-OG62) for over-range samples. Additionally, all samples were assayed for gold using Au by aqua regia extraction with ICP-MS finish with 50g assay (Au-ST44).

Industry standard procedures for sampling and chain-of-custody of the collected samples have been followed for the field sampling. However, any references to the terms "ore minerals", "mineralization" or "mineralized zones" are purely for descriptive purposes and are not intended to be interpreted as or relied upon for any resource or economic evaluation of the project at this time.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

