Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Davidson to the Company's Board of Directors. With over 40 years of experience designing, executing, and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs globally, Mr. Davidson is widely regarded as one of Canada's most accomplished exploration geologists.

Recognized for his leadership as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development at Barrick Gold Corporation, Mr. Davidson played a pivotal role in the company's success as it evolved from its North American base into the world's leading gold producer through a series of world-class discoveries and strategic mergers and acquisitions. In 2023, Mr. Davidson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, further cementing his reputation as a respected and connected industry veteran.

Michael Murphy, Executive Chair of the Company, commented, "We are honored to welcome Alex to the Board of Directors, as he brings decades of global leadership and development experience to our table. His extensive knowledge about Kainantu's geological setting, combined with his proven ability to drive expansion and discovery, will be invaluable as we advance Anga and Osena - two of our most prospective properties adjacent to K92's operations. Alex's counsel and insights into corporate finance come at an opportunistic time, as drill planning is in its final stages."

Mr. Davidson shared his enthusiasm for joining SPMC's Board of Directors stating, "South Pacific Metals occupies a unique position in the Kainantu Gold District with significant geological potential, and in close proximity to K92's Arakompa and Maniape Discoveries. Exploration know-how is key to unlocking district-scale growth and I'm keen to collaborate with SPMC's leadership team, including newly-hired Exploration Manager Dean Williamson. Together, we'll work toward achieving significant milestones."

Mr. Davidson has been granted 250,000 share options of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Compensation Plan. The share options are exercisable at a price of C$0.51 per share for a period of five years from December 10, 2024 (the "Grant Date") and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). In addition, the share options are subject to vesting provisions, pursuant to which 50% of the share options vested on the Grant Date and the remaining 50% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date.

Private Placement Financing

The Company also announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 8,333,334 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one-half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") will be exercisable at $0.90 into an additional Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. If the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX-V is equal to or greater than C$1.20 for a period of 10 consecutive days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing notice that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 10 days from the date such notice is provided by the Company to the warrant holders.

All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Finder's fees may be applicable and the net proceeds of the Offering will be used to carry out exploration work on the Company's properties in Papua New Guinea and for general administrative and working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including acceptance by the TSX-V.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River.

Immediately flanking K92's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

